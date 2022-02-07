Prep basketball roundup: Foreman leads Riverside boys past Wayne Staff reports Feb 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peyton Foreman posted 27 points and 12 rebounds as Riverside rolled to a 97-72 boys basketball road win over Wayne Monday night.Tyler Perdue (17 points), Michael Terrell (16) and Braydin Ward (13) each scored in double figures for the Warriors (4-11). Ward added 14 rebounds and four blocks.Isaac Meddings paced the Pioneers with 21 points while Zane Adkins and Ronnie Staley each had 12 and Ryan Maynard 10.Monday's girls gamesCapital 71, St. Albans 31: Natalyia Sayles exploded for 27 points as Capital cruised to a home win. Kyra Brown added 14 for the Cougars, while Talayah Boxley chipped in 13 and Mya Toombs tallied 12.Jaycee Elzy led the Red Dragons with seven points.Riverside 55, Elk Valley Christian 45: Mallory Crowder tossed in 19 points as host Riverside picked up its third win of the season.Sydasia Williams added 13 points and Alanna McKenzie chipped in 10 for the Warriors (3-12).Carly Burdette scored 16 to lead Elk Valley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Riverside Basketball Peyton Foreman Sport Wayne Braydin Ward Elk Valley Win Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.