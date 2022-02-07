Prep basketball roundup: Gadd scores 36 in Webster County Shootout win Staff reports Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rye Gadd poured in 36 points to lead Webster County to a 75-65 win over Tug Valley at the Par Mar Shootout Monday at West Virginia State University.Gadd went 11 of 16 from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. Rayden Triplett added 15 points for Webster.Ethan Colgrove led Tug Valley with 30 points and Joey Gollihue added 15.GirlsSissonville 57, Scott 50: Kynadee Britton netted 19 points as Sissonville picked up a home win to even its record at 7-7.Madison McCutcheon fired in 15 points and Makaela Ullman added 10 for the Indians.Gracie Ferrell led Scott with 18 points while Kelsey Harper had 13 and Shea Miller 12.Parkersburg 65, Ripley 45: Kisten Roberts recorded 22 points to power Parkersburg past host Ripley. Riley Hilling had 18 points for the Big Reds.Sophia Nichols led the Vikings with 16 points and McKennan Hall chipped in 11.St. Marys 49, Webster County 44: Addie Davis dropped in 18 points as St. Marys held off the host Highlanders.Josie Moore added 11 points and Brianna Price and Zoe Davis each tacked on 10 for the Blue Devils.Sydney Baird registered a game-high 35 points to pace Webster (15-4).Roane County 57, South Harrison 29: The Raiders stormed out to a 18-2 lead after the first quarter to put away visiting South Harrison.Maddie Hall, Kaley Thurman and Faith Mason each scored 14 points for Roane (10-8). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesAlexandra Oliverio: WV government is destroying educationUniversity of Charleston President Roth a finalist to lead SC's Winthrop UniversityStatehouse Beat: Exercises in hypocrisyMooney sets up trust fund to pay for legal expenses from congressional investigations amid calls for greater fund transparencyState's second-longest covered bridge prepped for restorationMarshall basketball: D'Antoni might turn to youth movementCoalition fighting critical race theory bills in WVDear Abby: Pushy sister-in-law tries to force couple to retireWV Senate committee approves commissioning $500,000 child labor memorial in FairmontGuest editorial: Biden must end trade war with China