Alex Yoakum scored 25 points and Mason Pinkett added 22 as the George Washington boys basketball team defeated Spring Valley 73-52 Monday at GW.
The Patriots (10-1) jumped out to a 50-24 lead at halftime and coasted to the win. Corbin Page led Spring Valley with 22 points.
Webster County 76, Richwood 55: Rye Gadd registered 23 points to power the Highlanders past visiting Richwood.
Kaden Cutlip chipped in 17 points, while Devin Coley (15 points) and Carter Williams (10) also scored in double figures for Webster (6-3).
Cooper Donahue dropped in 15 points for the Lumberjacks, while Nick Bennett scored 12 and Camden Lawrence 10.
Winfield 70, Lincoln County 57: Winfield used 22 points from Thomas Morris and a strong second quarter to put away the visiting Panthers.
Seth Shilot scored 16 points and Ethan Kincaid netted 12 for the Pioneers (9-5), who outscored Lincoln County 25-9 in the second period. John Blankenship poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Lincoln County (7-6).
Parkersburg South 68, St. Albans 50: Cyrus Trough tossed in 22 points and Jake Hogsett scored 19 to power the Patriots past visiting St. Albans.
South led 28-27 at the break before outscoring SA 18-7 in the third quarter to seal the win.
Peyton Brown paced the Red Dragons with 14 points, while Drew Reed recored 12 and Jamison McDaniels 10.
Nicholas County 74, Sissonville 60: Rylee Nichols and DJ Comes each scored 22 points as Nicholas County took down host Sissonville to pick up its first win of the season.
The Grizzlies (1-7) surged out to a 33-19 lead at halftime en route to the victory. Dylan Griffith led the Indians (0-8) with 15 points and Jake Wiseman added 10.
Ravenswood 77, Wahama 40: Matthew Carte knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 27 points as Ravenswood rolled to a road win.
Blake Ball added 14 points and Drew Hunt and Logan Alfred each scored 11 for the Red Devils (9-5). Isaac Roush recorded 16 points to lead the White Falcons (3-9).
Girls
Capital 52, South Charleston 46: Talayah Boxley netted 19 points as host Capital knocked off South Charleston.
Natalyia Sayles added 14 points for the Cougars, who outscored the Black Eagles 14-5 in the third period to pull away.
Genevieve Potter poured in 16 points for SC (5-7), while Maliha Witten tacked on 12.
Ripley 54, Winfield 45: McKennan Hall had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Ripley won at home.
Sophia Nichols and Erin Ryan each donated nine points for the Vikings (8-7). Meghan Taylor led the Generals (6-7) with 13 points and Sophia Lopez and Kennedy Schilling each scored 10.
Logan 63, Mingo Central 43: Peyton Ilderton led all scorers with 21 points as Logan won at home to improve its record to 8-2.
Abbie Myers netted 14 points and Jill Tothe tacked on 11 for the Wildcats. Madisyn Curry scored 18 points to lead Mingo (8-2) while Jenna Wagner donated 12.
Sissonville 48, Herbert Hoover 39: Kennedy Jones tallied 12 points and Madison McCutcheon 11 as Sissonville held off host Herbert Hoover.
Haley Jarrett tacked on 10 points for the Indians (6-6). Caroline Woody led the Indians (6-7) with 12 points.
Webster County 65, Richwood 36: Sydney Baird pumped in 31 points as Webster County won on the road.
Holly Prine added 15 points for the Highlanders (8-2). Trinity Amick led Richwood with 17 points.