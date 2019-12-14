William Gabbert netted a career-high 19 points Saturday afternoon as debuting George Washington earned a 68-35 boys basketball victory against East Carter, Kentucky during the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Ashland.
Also for the Patriots, Alex Yoakum scored 12 points and Gus Eddy 10. Micah Adams led East Carter (3-2) by scoring nine points.
Ashland Paul Blazer 71, Capital 50: Colin Porter led four players in double-figure scoring with 17 points as the Tomcats dropped the debuting Cougars in the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Ashland, Kentucky.
Also for unbeaten Paul Blazer (6-0), Cole Villers had 16 points, Justin Bradley 15 and Ethan Hudson 14. Capital was led by 16 points from Karrington Hill, 14 from Daimarquis Brooks and 10 from Ekia Wicker.
University 74, Poca 59: Kaden Metheny dropped in 25 points and K.J. McClurg 18 as the defending Class AAA champion Hawks wore down the visiting Dots.
Ryan Niceler added 15 points for University (3-0), which led after one quarter 21-6.
For Poca (1-1), Isaac McKneely had 19 points and Nate Vance 12. The Dots came into the game tied for third in the state in the Class AA preseason poll.
St. Albans 41, Ripley 25: Jaimelle Claytor scored 14 points and Rodney Toler nine as the Red Dragons clamped down on defense for a second straight game to earn a win in the FCA Hoops Classic in Montgomery. SA (2-0) beat Sissonville 72-33 in its opener.
Ty Johnson led the Vikings (0-2) with 13 points. Ripley trailed 22-12 at halftime.
Van 67, Tyler Consolidated 53: Jacob Jarrell had 23 points and five assists and David Stewart 22 points as the Bulldogs picked up a road win. Austin Javins grabbed seven rebounds for Van (1-1).
For the Knights (0-1), Gage Huffman scored 17 points, Mark Rucker 10 and Caleb Strode 10.
Hurricane 68, Winfield 59: Austin Dearing's 34 points propelled host Hurricane past Putnam County rival Winfield. Austin Womack added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Redskins, while Ethan Spolarich scored 15 points.
Ethan Kincaid led Winfield with 21 points, while Hunter Morris had 18 points for the Generals.
Parkersburgh South 58, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 46: Malaki Sylvia scored a game-high 18 points as Parkersburg South won at home. Jesse Haines led visiting Dublin Coffman with 17 points.
Friday’s boys gamesSouth Charleston 91, Beth Haven Christian 49: Quaysean Sutton tallied 22 points and Harold Pannell 18 to lift the Black Eagles to victory during the FCA Hoops Classic in Montgomery.
Also for SC (2-0), D.J. Johnson scored 10 points. For Beth Haven, Matt Spradling had 21 points and Isaac Moore 14.
Woodrow Wilson 54, Greenbrier East 53: K.J. Jones hit a free throw with 1.9 seconds left to break a tie and hand the win to the visiting Flying Eagles in a mutual opener.
Richard Law led Woodrow with 25 points, and his team survived a 10-of-22 effort at the foul line. Bailee Coles led the Spartans with 28 points.
Girls basketballMarietta, Ohio 83, Clay County 17: Morgan Altenburger and Adi Hill each had 16 points to pace the Tigers (4-4) to victory in the third-place game of the Donnie Fenton Shootout in Williamstown.
Paris Williams scored eight points for the Panthers (0-4). Wheeling Central topped Williamstown 72-57 in the title game.
Charleston Catholic 59, Richwood 31: Syndey Bolles scored 10 points as Charleston Catholic held off visiting Richwood. Trinity Amick led Richwood with 13 points.
South Charleston 60, Pikeview 58: Myra Cuffee scored 20 points as South Charleston held off visiting Pikeview. Maliaha Witten added 17 points for the Black Eagles. Shiloh Bailey led visiting Pikeview with 11 points.