George Washington outscored St. Albans 50-17 in the first and third quarters combined to gain a 76-42 girls basketball road win Wednesday night.
GW had good balance with four double-figure scorers, led by Kalissa Lacy with 22 points, followed by Vivian Ho (18), Lauren Harmison (16) and Mary Lyle Smith (12).
Nitro 78, Point Pleasant 31: Haley Carroll (23 points) and Baylee Goins (22 points) combined for 55 points in leading the Wildcats (7-2) to the home win.
Brook Warner led Point Pleasant with 12 points but the Big Blacks were held to single digits in three separate quarters.
Hurricane 65, Capital 38: Maggie O’Dour led three Redskin double-figure scorers with 20 points in the home victory.
Nadia Legros added 14 points for Hurricane and Taylor Maddox contributed 12. Taliah Boxley led Capital with 16 points.
Cabell Midland 67, Riverside 35: Autumn Lewis tallied 20 points and 11 rebounds in leading the undefeated Knights to the home win.
Jazmyn Wheeler added seven points and 12 rebounds for Midland (9-0), which led 41-11 at halftime. Jasmine Symns paced Riverside (3-4) with 15 points.
Wayne 65, Scott 32: Alana Eves led all scorers with 19 points as Wayne started fast and ran away from host Scott. Haley Wallace chipped in 11 points for the Class AA No. 5 Pioneers (7-1).
Gracie Ferrell led Scott (4-8) with 14 points.
Chapmanville 55, Mingo Central 48: Ali Williamson and Liv Dalton each went for 17 points as host Chapmanville avenged an earlier loss to the Cardinal-Conference-rival Miners. Hollie Blair added 12 points for the Tigers (7-2).
Ziah Rhodes led Mingo Central (5-3) with 18 points with Scarlett Thomason chipping in 13.
Summers County 70, Nicholas County 55: Taylor Isaac and Gavin Pivont both scored 20 points in the home win for the Bobcats (8-2).
Maggie Gadomski scored a game-high 21 points for Nicholas County (2-7).
Boys
Lincoln County 82, Point Pleasant 43: Jayse Tully knocked down 22 points and John Blankenship 19 as the host Panthers won their seventh straight. Also for Lincoln County (8-2), Will Carpenter had 13 points.
For the Big Blacks (2-5), Hunter Bush scored 16 points.
Sherman 51, Buffalo 49: Chris Abbott had nine of his 23 points in the final quarter as the host Tide held off the Bison. R.J. Cline added 11 points for Sherman (2-5).
For Buffalo (2-3), Noah Thompson hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Jackson England tallied 10 points.
Clay County 82, Nicholas County 57: Curtis Litton’s double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) helped the Panthers earn the home win.
Colten Pritt added 18 points for Clay County (5-2) and Elijah Payton chipped in with 16 points. Colby Pishner led Nicholas County with 14.
Independence 77, Mount View 64: The Patriots used a big second half, outscoring Mount View 44-22 to earn the home win.
Derek Kennedy led the way for Independence with 23 points and Atticus Goodson added 14. Justin Haggerty had 16 points for Mount View (2-6) and Brendon Rotenberry chipped in 14.
Braxton County 63, Calhoun County 45: Jadyn Stewart scored 25 points and notched his 1,000th career point in the road victory for the Eagles. Nick Moore tallied 22 points to lead Calhoun.
Tuesday’s boys games
Chapmanville 69, Mingo Central 45: Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins combined to knock down nine 3-pointers and the visiting Tigers burst into a big lead to down the Miners (3-3).
Shull had 20 points (with four 3s) and Mullins 16 (with five 3s) for Chapmanville (8-1). Obinna Killen added 17 points. For Mingo Central, Devin Hatfield had 15 points, Drew Hatfield 11 and Jarius Jackson 11.
Tug Valley 60, St. Joseph 57: Caleb May tossed in 25 points and Easton Davis 10 as the visiting Panthers (3-4) knocked off the Irish (6-2). Jaylen Motley had 17 points, Zavion Johnson 16 and Mekhi Barkow 10 for St. Joe.