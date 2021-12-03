Finley Lohan connected on 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch as the George Washington girls basketball team opened their with a 61-60 road win over Princeton Friday night.
Lohan and teammate Kierstyn Fore each finished with 18 points to lead the Patriots (1-0) while Alaira Evans chipped in 14 points.
Sadie Boggess scored 14 points and Madison Stull tacked on 12 to lead the Tigers (2-1).
Buffalo 46, Point Pleasant 19: Abby Darnley had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Buffalo (2-0) to a road win. Lilly Wyant added nine points and nine rebounds and Kaylee Bowling had seven points and seven rebounds for the Bison. Brook Warner had 12 points for Point Pleasant (0-1).
Greenbrier East 73, Mountain Mission (VA.) 63: Cadence Stewart poured in 24 points to help the Spartans earn a home win.
Daisha Summers chipped in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Allie Dunford added 15 points and eight assists for East (2-0).
Anna Chacha led Mountain Mission (0-3) with 17 points while Juliana Chacha chipped in 14 and Consolatte Mbiya and Gladness Peter each pitched in 11.
Tolsia 52 Riverview 48: Autumn Block registered 18 points as Tolsia opened its season with a win at the Barbara J. Marrone and Key Player Shootout at Tolsia.
Carrigan Salmons added 12 points for the Rebels (1-0). Trista Lester led the way for Riverview (0-1) with 12 points.
Elk Valley Christian 65, Seneca Trail Christian 28: Kaitlyn Swor scored 22 and Carlee Burdette netted 21 as Elk Valley cruised to a home win.
Kaylee Graham tacked on 14 points for Elk Valley (3-0). Josie Banton led Seneca Trail with 10 points.
Thursday girls
Charleston Catholic 44, Scott 21: The Irish defense stifled the Skyhawks and Catholic had good balance offensively in earning the home victory.
Annie Cimino led Catholic (1-0) with 14 points, Chloey Clark added 12 points and Claire Mullen contributed 11. Gracie Ferrell was the lone double-figure scorer with 13 points for Scott (0-1).
Herbert Hoover 56, Chapmanville 42: The Huskies hit 10 3-pointers en route to the home victory in the season opener for both.
Regan Geary led Hoover with 14 points, followed by Taylor Ray (13 points) and Caroline Woody (12). Haley Fleming and Chloe Thompson both scored 13 points for Chapmanville.
Wayne 67, Poca 28: The Pioneers limited the Dots to just 12 points in the first three quarters in earning the comfortable home win.
Addie Adkins was the lone double-figure scorer for Wayne (1-0) with 14 points. Brooke Campbell paced Poca (0-1) with 11 points.
Ripley 52, Ravenswood 31: McKennan Hall and Sophie Nichols both netted 16 points to lead the Vikings (1-0) to the road win. Hadleigh McGoskey also had 16 points to lead Ravenswood (0-1).
Thursday boys
Calvary Baptist 79, Covenant 33: Calvary Baptist led by 12 at halftime and rolled in the second half to earn the home win.
Isaiah Bosley led Calvary Baptist (2-0) with 21 points and Stevie Hicks added 18. Tyler Farley was the leading scorer with nine points for Covenant.