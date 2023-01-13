George Washington only allowed 11 first-half points and jumped out to 26-point halftime lead in a 63-35 home victory over Capital in Friday.
Zaniah Zellous led the Patriots with 17 points, Finley Lohan added 14 points, and Siya Smith contributed 11 points. Malaysia Foye paced Capital with 12 points Ashlynn Puffer chipped in 11 points.
Winfield 49, Washington 40: Tied at halftime, the Generals outscored the Patriots by nine in the second half, providing the difference in the win in the East Fairmont Classic.
Meghan Taylor and Kaitlyn Sayre scored 14 points each for Winfield (6-5). Miriangelis Rivera poured in a game-high 23 points for Washington.
Lincoln 60, Sissonville 50: Ashlyn Riley poured in 27 points to lead the Cougars to the win in the East Fairmont Classic.
Megan Tucker added 15 points for Lincoln. Kynna Britton tallied 20 points for Sissonville (5-5), Makaela Ullman added 13 points and Madison McCutcheon was also in double figures with 10 points.
Spring Valley 57, Huntington 42: Allie Daniels scored 20 points and grabbed 22 rebounds as her big game helped the Highlanders to the home win.
Hallie Bailey added 12 points and nine assists for Spring Valley, and Haleigh Crum and Dria Parker both netted 11 points.
Cross Lanes Christian 53, Calvary Baptist 34: Eliza Bacchus fired in a game-high 25 points in leading the Warriors (7-5) to the home win. Maci Atwell tallied 22 points for Calvary Baptist.
Mercer Christian 52, Elk Valley Christian 49: Trailing by 12, the Cavaliers outscored EVC 21-6 in the fourth quarter to earn the road win.
Kayley Trump led all scorers with 23 points for Mercer Christian and Karis Trump and Ella Botts tallied 15 points each. Kaylee Graham paced Elk Valley Christian (9-3) with 15 points and Avery Evans chipped in 13 points.
Boys
Herbert Hoover 51, Nitro 39: Leading by three points at halftime, the Huskies only allowed four third quarter points in earning the home win.
Eli Robertson led a balanced attack with 15 points for Hoover (6-5), Donovan Brown added 11 points, and Sam Phillips chipped in 10 points. Ashton Crouch led all scorers with 16 points for Nitro.
Tug Valley 82, Van 51: Only one player scored in double figures for the Panthers in Kaden Hale with 11 points but 14 different players scored in the home win.
Jax McCarty had a double-double with game highs in points (19) and rebounds (12) for Van (0-8) and Shaun Booth added 17 points.