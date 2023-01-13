Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

George Washington only allowed 11 first-half points and jumped out to 26-point halftime lead in a 63-35 home victory over Capital in Friday. 

Zaniah Zellous led the Patriots with 17 points, Finley Lohan added 14 points, and Siya Smith contributed 11 points. Malaysia Foye paced Capital with 12 points Ashlynn Puffer chipped in 11 points.

Tags