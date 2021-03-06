Haven Ford turned in 24 points and 11 rebounds Saturday as Rowan County, Kentucky, topped visiting George Washington 51-36 in girls basketball.
It was the season opener for the Patriots, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA.
Hailey Rose added 13 points for Rowan (8-6), which led at halftime 27-19. For GW, Kalissa Lacy had 11 points, Finley Lohan 10 and Alaria Evans 10.
Woodrow Wilson 51, South Charleston 39: Camille Fenton scored 12 points and Keanti Thompson 10 as the Flying Eagles took control in the second half to pick up a road win.
For the Black Eagles, Genevieve Potter led the way with 13 points and Maliha Witten scored 11.
Nitro 60, St. Albans 30: Taylor Maddox tossed in 16 points to pace visiting Nitro to victory in a mutual season opener. Also for the Wildcats, Baylee Goins and Brooklyn Bowen each had 14 points.
Jayden Doub led the Red Dragons with nine points.
Winfield 62, Van 23: Lindsey Moore scored 14 points as the visiting Generals opened with a win. Meghan Taylor had 13 points and Kennedy Schilling 10 for Winfield.
The Bulldogs (0-2) were led by Ana Vieito with six points.
Magnolia 42, Herbert Hoover 38: Laneica Grimm scored 13 points to pace a balanced scoring attack as the Blue Eagles won the consolation game of the Mary O Crusaderette Classic at Parkersburg Catholic in overtime.
For the Huskies (0-2), Taylor Ray had 30 points, going 11 of 15 at the foul line.
Sherman 44, Buffalo 33: Caraline Nelson had 15 points and Hailea Skeens turned in a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds) as the homestanding Tide earned the victory.
For the Bison (1-1), Abby Darnley scored 19 of her team’s 33 points.
Logan 70, Scott 30: Peyton Ilderton tossed in 20 points and Jill Tothe 18 as the visiting Wildcats picked up a win. Abbie Myers added 11 points for Logan (2-0).
The Skyhawks received nine points from Gracie Ferrell.
Friday’s girls gameRobert C. Byrd 50, Herbert Hoover 36: Victoria Sturm had 22 points and Martina Howe 14 as the Eagles prevailed in a first-round game at the Mary O Classic.
For the Huskies, playing their season opener, Taylor Ray scored 17 points.
BoysGeorge Washington 76, Riverside 18: Alex Yoakum scored 19 points and Mason Pinkett 17 as the Patriots moved to 2-0 with a victory in the Par Mar Stores Classic at GW. Ben Nicol added 11 points for GW.
The Warriors (0-2) played without Braydin Ward, who had 18 points in Friday’s opener. No player scored more than four points for Riverside.
Wheeling Central 64, Winfield 54: Ryan Reasbeck dropped in 27 points and Michael Toepfer 16 as the Maroon Knights (2-0) earned a road win in a father-son coaching matchup. Mel Stephens coaches Central and son Chris Stephens leads the Generals.
For Winfield (0-2), Ethan Kincaid and Seth Shilot each had 19 points.
Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 42: Jacob Perdue had 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Red Devils stormed back to beat the visiting Redskins (1-1). Hurricane led by eight points heading into the fourth period.
For the Redskins, JT James scored 10 points and Nas’jaih Jones nine. Sammy Crist added nine points for Oak Hill.
Mingo Central 55, Point Pleasant 42: Justin May had 16 points and James Evans 13 as the host Miners prevailed.
For the Black Knights (0-2), Kyelar Morrow scored 18 points. Point trailed 24-23 at halftime.
Friday’s boys gamesGeorge Washington 68, Winfield 48: Mason Pinkett drilled four 3-pointers on his way to 30 points to spark the host Patriots to victory in the Par Mar Stores Classic. Taran Fitzpatrick and Isaac McCallister each added eight points for GW, which played without Alex Yoakum and Zane McCarty.
The Generals were led by Joey Gress with 10 points and Daven Wall with nine.
Capital 74, Riverside 67: Anthony Hersh had 26 points as the Cougars picked up an opening victory during the Par Mar Stores Classic at GW. Maki Cary added 14 points, Garrett Stuck 10 and Elijah Poore 10 for Capital.
The Warriors were led by 18 points from Braydin Ward and Peyton Foreman and 15 from Josh Arthur. Riverside led by five points heading into the final quarter.
Man 73, Buffalo 48: Austin Ball and Jackson Tackett posted double-doubles as Class A No. 4 Man opened the season with a 25-point victory. Ball led Man with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Tackett had 19 points to go along with a team-high 11 rebounds. Caleb Blevins added 12 points for the Hillbillies.
Noah Thompson had 14 points and Ian Thompson 13 to lead Buffalo.
Tug Valley 75, Greenbrier West 73: Caleb May’s 30 points provided the spark as the visiting Panthers earned a win in a battle of top-five Class A teams in the preseason poll.
Easton Davis added 20 points and Ethan Colegrove 15 for No. 5 Tug. For the No. 3 Cavaliers, Kaiden Pack poured in 38 points.
Clay County 64, Braxton County 44: Tanner Faulkner fired in 25 points as Clay County cruised to a season-opening home win.
Colton Pritt added 13 points and Curtis Litton tacked on 10 for the Panthers. William Forbush scored 15 points to lead the Eagles and Trenton Cogar chipped in 11.
Sherman 67, Cross Lanes Christian 62: Dalton Rollo led all scorers with 27 points as Sherman opened its season with a home win.
Alex Kirk added 21 points for the Tide. Eli Stowers paced Cross Lanes with 16 points, while Sam Mulanax (15 points), Drew Mehal (12) and Gavin Osborne (11) also scored in double figures.
Ravenswood 56, Wirt County 27: Ashton Miller scored 14 points and Beau Bennett 11 as the visiting Red Devils opened with a win.
For the Tigers, Nathan Murray scored 14 points points, more than half his team’s total.
Lincoln County 82, Point Pleasant 77: Jayse Tulley had 11 of his 25 points in the final quarter as the visiting Panthers came from behind to win. John Blankenship scored 24 points and Caleb Romans 10 for LC.
The Black Knights were led by 28 points apiece from Hunter Bush and Eric Chapman and Malik Butler scored 11. Point led 35-28 at halftime.