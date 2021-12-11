George Washington’s girls basketball team had good balance with three double-figure scorers and almost a fourth in a 57-43 win over Musselman in the Wildcat Classic Premier Showcase at Logan Saturday afternoon.
Alaira Evans led GW (2-1) with 15 points, followed by Finley Lohan (11), and Kierstyn Fore (10). Janiyah Lindsay scored 14 points for Musselman (0-4).
Winfield 38, Charleston Catholic 26: With the game tied in the fourth quarter, the Generals outscored the Irish by 12 to pull away and earn the win in the Wayne County Shootout.
Kennedy Schilling led Winfield with nine points and Kennedy Dean added eight points. Claire Mullen scored a game-high 12 points for Catholic (2-1).
Cabell Midland 80, Parkersburg South 56: Jaydn Allie pumped in 23 points and Rylee Allie added 17 points in leading the Knights to the win in the Wildcat Classic Premier Showcase at Logan.
K.K. Potter chipped in 11 points for Midland (3-0), who led by 15 after the first quarter and by 24 at halftime. Brooke Sandy led Parkersburg South (2-1) with 11 points.
Oak Hill 54, South Charleston 51: The Red Devils trailed by four in the fourth quarter but rallied to earn the home win.
Sidney Harris led South Charleston with 19 points and Natalie Smith earned a double double with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Samiah Lynch scored a game-high 20 points for Oak Hill.
Tolsia 67, Phelps (Ky.) 23: Kerigan Salmons poured in 33 points to lead the Rebels to the comfortable road victory.
Lynndsey Castle added 13 points for undefeated Tolsia (3-0). Amelia Casey netted a game-high eight points for Phelps.
PikeView 48, Lincoln County 27: With the game tied in the third quarter, the Panthers went on a 17-0 run to pull away for the win in the Wildcat Classic Premier Showcase at Logan.
Hannah Perdue paced PikeView (2-1) with 20 points and Riley Meadows was also in double figures with 10 points. Maci Lunsford and Avery Lucas both had seven points for Lincoln County (0-3).
Robert C Byrd 41, Nitro 40: Avery Childers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Flying Eagles to the hard-fought win over the defending state Class AA champion Wildcats (1-1) at the Wildcat Classic Premier Showcase at Logan.
Coal Grove (Ohio) 42, Ripley 41: The Vikings held Coal Grove without a point in the first quarter and led by 11 but couldn’t hold on in the Wayne County Shootout.
Sophie Nichols poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Ripley and McKennan Hall added 12 points. Kaleigh Murphy tallied 19 points to lead Coal Grove.
Friday’s girls games
Capital 52, Spring Mills 40: Talayah Boxley netted 16 points as Capital earned a win over Spring Mills Friday in Fairmont.
Natalyia Sayles scored 12 points and Mya Toombs tacked on 11 for the Cougars.
Kilah Dandridge dropped in 15 points to lead Spring Mills, and Mya Griffin added 11.
East Fairmont 87, Riverside 33: Kenly Rogers exploded for 30 points as East Fairmont ran past visiting Buffalo.
Morgan Cochran added 13 points and Halie Lambert tacked on 10 for East.
Alanna McKenzie fired in 15 points to lead the Warriors (1-2).
Thursday’s girls game
Meigs, Ohio 74, Point Pleasant 55: Mallory Howley poured in 25 points and Rylee Lisle added 22 as Meigs (Ohio) beat visiting Point Pleasant.
Tayah Fetty fired in 21 points to pace the Big Blacks, and Brooke Warner chipped in 16.
Friday’s boys games
George Washington 54, Oak Hill 39: Ben Nicol registered 13 points and five assists as George Washington opened its season with a road win.
Isaac McCallister added 11 points for the Patriots (1-0), who outscored Oak Hill 14-2 in the second quarter to pull away.
Jacob Perdue poured in 14 points and Samuel Crist donated 10 to lead the Red Devils (1-1).
Herbert Hoover 74, PikeView 36: Devin Hatfield had 20 points as host Herbert Hoover moved to 2-0 on the season.
Dylan Paxton added 17 points for the Huskies, who outscored the Panthers 37-15 in the second half.
Drew Damewood paced PikeView (0-1) with nine points.
Ripley 57, Point Pleasant 52: Brady Anderson scored 23 points to lead Ripley to a road win.
Cade Goode chipped in 12 points and Luke Johnson added 11. Eric Chapman tossed in 23 points to pace Point Pleasant.
Calvary Baptist 73, Grace Christian 56: Stevie Hicks and Isaiah Bosley each pumped in 22 points as Calvary Baptist won on the road to remain unbeaten.
Finn Coleman had 13 points and Micah Daniels dropped in 10 for Calvery (4-0).
Braden Workman led Grace (0-3) with 21 points, while Luke Tanner tacked on 13 and David Ucike added 11.