Prep basketball roundup: Herbert Hoover boys edge Winfield 54-53 Staff reports Feb 6, 2022 Dane Hatfield hit a free throw in the final seconds to give Herbert Hoover a three-point lead, and the Huskies held on to secure a 54-43 boys basketball win over Winfield Saturday night.Devin Hatfield led Hoover (11-6) with 21 points and Eli Robertson added 14. Ross Musick tallied 14 points for Winfield (10-6) and Seth Shilot and Daven Wall had 13 each.Ravenswood 78, Buffalo 53: Matthew Carte (28 points and 10 rebounds) and Ashton Miller (19 points, eight boards) both had big games in the home win for the Red Devils.Drew Hunt added 17 points for Ravenswood (12-3). Caleb Nutter poured in 22 points for Buffalo (8-9) and Bradley Harris contributed 13.Clay County 68, Lewis County 54: Curtis Litton (33 points) and Andrew Adkins (20 points) combined for 53 in the home win for the Panthers (6-8). Manny Robinson tallied 14 points for Lewis County and Joey Aman added 12. Saturday's girls games Roane County 57, Sherman 23: Faith Mason poured in 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the comfortable win at home for the Raiders.Maddy Hall added 17 points and six steals for Roane County (9-8). Hailea Skeens scored a team-high 12 points for Sherman.Tug Valley 71, Elk Valley Christian 31: Autumn Hall scored 21 points to lead three double-figure scorers in the home win for the Panthers.Kaylea Baisden added 14 points for Tug Valley (10-5) and Audrey Evans chipped in 11. Carlee Burdette and Maddy Swor had 11 points each for Elk Valley Christian (13-4).Webster County 79, Richwood 12: The Highlanders led 50-2 at halftime in cruising to the road victory.Sydney Baird fired in 21 points for Webster County (15-3) and Madison Hamrick added 12.