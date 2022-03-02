No. 1 Herbert Hoover defeated No. 4 Midland Trail 63-48 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 boys basketball tournament.
Hoover will host No. 3 Sissonville at 7 p.m.m Friday for the sectional title.
Devin Hatfield led the way on offense for the Huskies (17-6) with 28 points. Dane Hatfield was Hoover's only other double-figure scorer with 17 points. Trevor Rager scored eight points and tallied 10 rebounds.
John Paul Morrison led Midland Trail with 16 points.
Sissonville 62, Nicholas County 48: Tied after three quarters, the Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter to win on the road in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 tournament semifinal.
Ben Smith led a balanced attack with 15 points for No. 3 seed Sissonville, followed by Jalen Breckenridge (13 points) and Brandon Conner (11). Colby Pishner scored a game-high 21 points for No. 2 Nicholas County.
Sissonville (7-15) advances to the sectional championship game at No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover at 7 P.M. Friday.
Van 67, Tolsia 52: Shaun Booth scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament at Logan.
Brady Green added 14 points for Van (3-19) and Byron Stewart chipped in 12 points. Colton Austin led Tolsia with 13 points.
Girls regionals
Webster County 54, James Monroe 39: Sydney Baird poured in 25 points and the Highlanders won at home in the Class A Region 3 co-final to advance to the state tournament.
Holly Perrine added 18 points for Webster County (19-5). The Highlanders earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 Doddridge County in the quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum.