HURRICANE -- Maddy Young led a balanced attack with 13 points to help lead Hurricane to a 45-41 home victory over Bridgeport in girls prep basketball Monday.

Alex Anderson added 12 points for Hurricane (5-7) and Maggie Oduor chipped in 10 points. Gabby Reep scored a game-high 18 points for Bridgeport, which only scored two points in the second quarter.

