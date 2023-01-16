Prep basketball roundup: Hurricane girls down Bridgeport 45-41 Staff reports Jan 16, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HURRICANE -- Maddy Young led a balanced attack with 13 points to help lead Hurricane to a 45-41 home victory over Bridgeport in girls prep basketball Monday.Alex Anderson added 12 points for Hurricane (5-7) and Maggie Oduor chipped in 10 points. Gabby Reep scored a game-high 18 points for Bridgeport, which only scored two points in the second quarter.Logan 45, Sissonville 30: Tied at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Indians by 15 in the second half to earn the road win. Natalie Blankenship poured in 22 points for Logan, which evened its record at 7-7. Kynna Britton tallied a team-high 13 points for Sissonville (5-7).BoysCabell Midland 73, St. Albans 64: Dominic Schmidt fired in 27 points to lead the Knights to the road win over the Red Dragons.Aiden Cottrell added 17 points for Midland and Isaac Petitt contributed 16 points. Tyrique Wilkins tallied 21 points for St. Albans (5-6) and Chance Hartwell chipped in 14 points.Linsly 84, Parkersburg South 78: Gavin Jackson and Carter Anderson both netted 26 points to lead the Cadets to the hard-fought home win.Nathan Coleman added 15 points for Linsly (7-5). Austin Reeves earned a career-high 23 points for for Parkersburg South (8-2) and Aiden Blake tacked on 16 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Point Alex Anderson Win Sport Gavin Jackson Maddy Young Nathan Coleman Austin Reeves Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.