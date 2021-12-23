Daviya Leggett had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as South Charleston fell 46-28 to Heath in girls prep basketball Thursday at Marietta, Ohio.
Leggett was joined in double figures by Sidney Harris with 10 points for SC. Caroline Robertson poured in 23 points for Heath.
Wednesday’s girls games
Webster County 65, Greenbrier West 31: Sydney Baird cashed in eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points as Webster County picked up a home win. Natalie Snyder added 11 points for the Highlanders (4-2), who outscored the Cavaliers 21-9 in the third quarter to pull away. Raelyn Palmer led West with eight points.
Roane County 46, Ravenswood 35: Faith Mason had 27 points and Maddie Hall 12 to lead the visiting Raiders (4-2) to victory. For the Red Devils, Libby Hall scored 12 points and Lindsey Carroll 11.
Ripley 57, Sissonville 48: Sophia Nicholas led all scorers with 18 points as Ripley pulled away for a road win. Sissonville led by 1 after the third quarter, but the Vikings outscored the Indians 22-12 in the final period to get the victory.
Kyanah Baldwin and McKennan Hall each added 12 points for Ripley (6-1), and Erin Ryan chipped in 10.
Kynadee Britton paced Sissonville (3-3) with 14 points and Kennedy Jones donated 12.
Wednesday boys game
Herbert Hoover 66, Buffalo 63: Eli Robertson scored 21 points and Devin Hatfield made 6 of 8 free throws in the final quarter to keep the Huskies in front as they edged the visiting Bison (1-5).
Buffalo trailed 51-42 after three quarters but kept creeping back into contention. Bradley Harris led the Bison with 14 points, Caleb Nutter added 13 and Ian Thompson 12.
For Hoover (5-1), Devin Hatfield backed Robertson with 14 points and Dane Hatfield scored 10.