Isaac McKneeley scored 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds to lead Poca to a 77-52 boys basketball win over Winfield Friday night.
Noah Rittinger added 18 points and seven assists for the Dots (6-1 overall, 4-0 in the Cardinal Conference).
Donvovan Craft led Winfield (2-4) with 16 points with Hunter Morris added 12.
Chapmanville 61, Wheeling Park 48: Philip Mullins tossed in a season-high 23 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen turned in a double-double as Chapmanville earned a win against Wheeling Park Friday during the Cancer Research Classic at the Wheeling Civic Center.
The 6-foot-8 Killen had 17 points, 14 rebounds, six blocked shots and foul steals for the Tigers (6-1), who won their sixth in a row this season and their 51st straight against a West Virginia opponent.
Isaiah Smith scored 10 points for Chapmanville and Andrew Shull added nine points and five assists.
For the Patriots (6-2), Alex Vargo had 21 points and seven rebounds and Travis Zimmerman scored 10 points.
Princeton 92, Nicholas County 59: Ethan Parsons’ 24 points and eight rebounds led the way as the Tigers picked up a win in the New River Community and Technical College Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Peyton Brown added 16 points and nine assists for Princeton (7-2), which hit 12 3-point field goals. For the Grizzlies (1-4), Colby Pishner had 14 points and Ryleee Nicholas 12.
St. Albans 57, Musselman 45: The Red Dragons got off to a quick start, leading by 11 points after the first quarter en route to the home win.
Jaimelle Claytor scored a game-high 19 points for St. Albans (5-1) and Rodney Toler added 11. Brendan Doleman led Musselman (3-3) with 14 points.
South Charleston 67, Parkersburg South 64 (OT): Quay Sutton went for a game-high 27 points and the Black Eagles hit 11, 3-pointers in earning the hard fought home win.
Harold Pannell added 13 points for SC (3-2). Dylan Day led Parkersburg South with 13 points followed by Malaki Sylvia with 12 points as the Patriots (4-2) nailed nine treys.
Parkersburg Catholic 65, Ravenswood 46: The Crusaders led by 27 after three quarters to remain unbeaten with the home win.
Patrick Copen paced Parkersburg Catholic (5-0) with 22 points, Jeb Boice added 17 points, and Xavier Collie chipped in 13 points. Shawn Banks was the lone double figure scorer with 12 points for Ravenswood (3-3).
Logan 64, Mingo Central 48: David Early had a huge game with a double-double (27 points and 12 rebounds) to lead the Wildcats (5-3) to the big road win. Drew Hatfield scored 22 points for Mingo Central and Devin Hatfield added 10 points.
Huntington 67, Ripley 64: Eli Archer had a double-double (29 points, 12 rebounds) to help the Highlanders outlast the Vikings for the double-overtime road win.
Amare Smith added 12 points for Huntington and Torin Lochow chipped in 11 points. Ty Johnson also had a double-double for Ripley with 28 points and 12 rebounds and Tobias Scholl had 17 points.
Lincoln County 64, Scott 49: John Blankenship led four double figure scorers with 21 points for the Panthers in the home win.
Jayse Tully added 18 points for Lincoln County (7-2), followed by Will Carpenter (11), and Scooter Phillips (10). Jagger Bell scored a game-high 19 points for Scott and Landon Stone delivered 12 points.
Girls
Greenbrier East 67, George Washington 61: Amya Damon finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the host Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter to move to 9-1. Cadence Stewart added 16 points off the bench for East with Haley McClure finishing with 14.
Kalissa lacy led all scorers with 24 points for GW (2-3) with Amya Washington chipping in 11 and Vivian Ho 10.
Nitro 83, Sissonville 49: Baylee Goins had a triple-double with 27 points, 18 assists, and 10 rebounds in leading the Wildcats to the road win.
Also for Nitro (6-2), Emily Lancaster fired in 24 points and Haley Carroll added 18 points. Sydney Farmer tallied 24 points for Sissonville.
Roane County 43, Clay County 36: Faith Mason led Roane County (3-7) with 16 points, while Madison Sinclair added 10 points for the Raiders at home. Emilea Holcomb led Clay County (0-8) with eight points.