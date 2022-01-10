Prep basketball roundup, Monday's games: St. Albans girls defeat Lincoln County Staff reports Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shayla Montgomery scored 16 points to lead the St. Albans girls basketball team to a 57-49 win over Lincoln County Monday night.Jayden Doub added 11 points for the Red Dragons while Ny Ny Pannell scored 10. Lincoln County’s Kenley Kveton led all scores with 17 points.Monday’s boys gameBuffalo 63, Roane County 42: Caleb Nutter netted 20 points and Ian Thompson tacked on 12 as Buffalo won at home.Bradley Harris added 11 points for the Bison (3-6). Lane Epling led the Raiders (5-4) with 12 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lincoln County Sport Basketball Point Roundup St. Albans Shayla Montgomery Caleb Nutter Ian Thompson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events