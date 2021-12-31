Prep basketball roundup: Mount View edges Van in overtime Staff reports Dec 31, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Visiting Mount View outscored Van 9-6 in overtime to pick up a 56-53 boys basketball win Thursday night at Van.Malak Bishop led Mount View with 12 points, including four free throws in the extra session, while Kris Jackson added 11, including three foul shots in overtime.Van (1-5), which trailed 28-23 at halftime before rallying to send the game to overtime, got a game-high 15 points from Bryan Stewart while Shaun Booth and Brady Green added 13 apiece.Lincoln County 58, Braxton County 52 (OT): The Panthers lost a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter but were able to prevail in overtime at home.Cam Blevins poured in 27 points for Lincoln County (3-3) and Jackson Sanders added 11 points. D.J. Coomes tallied 22 points for Braxton County (4-4) and William Forbush tacked on 19 points.Parkersburg South 84, Spring Valley 62: Cyrus Traugh scored 15 points in the first quarter on his way to a career-high 27 in guiding the Patriots to the road win.Ashton Mooney added 19 points and seven assists for Parkersburg South (5-1). Keyan Grayson led Spring Valley (1-3) with 16 points and Lucas Hazlett chipped in 12 points. Ravenswood 81, Southern (Ohio) 59: Matthew Carte had a strong double double with a game high 22 points and 10 rebounds in the road win for the Red Devils.Beau Bennett added 13 points for Ravenswood (6-1), which led by 17 at halftime. Cruz Brinager tallied 19 points for Southern (4-6). Thursday's girls gamesRipley 54, Shady Spring 52: McKennan Hall scored 16 points and hit the game-winning shot in overtime to lift the Vikings to the hard-fought home win.Erin Ryan added 15 points for Ripley (7-2) and Sophie Nichols contributed 10 points. Kierra Richmond tallied a game-high 17 points for Shady Spring.Logan 63, Wyoming East 48: Peyton Ilderton poured in 25 points to lead the undefeated Wildcats (9-0) to the home win.Colleen Lookabill tallied 20 points for Wyoming East (4-2) and Madison Clark pitched in 15 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesStephen Baldwin: Bless your heart, Bette MidlerDEP approves key water permit for Mountain Valley PipelinePrep basketball: GW coach LaMaster says West Virginia is behind surrounding statesWVU football analysis: What has to improve for WVU in 2022YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremonyMarshall basketball: Herd drops C-USA opener at Louisiana TechFirst Day Hikes make it easier to start the new year on the right footHoppy Kercheval: Want to be governor? Get $1 million first (Opinion)WVU astronomers, Green Bank Telescope take part in newest test of Einstein's theoryLawmakers aren't considering COVID protocols for 2022 session Upcoming Events