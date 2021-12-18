Ben Nicol hit the game-winning 3 pointer as time expired to lift George Washington to a 56-53 boys basketball victory over University Saturday afternoon in the Par Mar Stores Holiday Classic at GWHS.
Nicol finished with 21 points for GW (3-0) and Brendan Hoffman added 19 rebounds and five assists. Diego Reyes led University (2-2) with 14 points.
Capital 71, Chavez Parkside 31: The Cougars scored at least 20 points in the first three quarters in rolling to the win over Chavez Parkside of Washington, D.C., in the Par Mar Stores Holiday Classic at GW. Kcion Welch led the Cougars (3-0) with 19 points and Elijah Poore added 18 points.
Logan 57, Shady Spring 49: With the game tied at halftime, the Wildcats used a strong second half to post the home win over the defending state champion Tigers. Jackson Tackett led Logan (3-0) with 18 points, Scotty Browning added 16 points, and Garrett Williamson tallied 13 points and eight assists. Braden Chapman scored a game-high 21 points for Shady Spring (3-1).
Parkersburg South 74, Hurricane 35: The Patriots only led by two after the first quarter but pulled away for the win in the Hocking Valley Bank Spartan Classic at Albany Alexander in Ohio. Parkersburg South (3-1) was led by Ashton Mooney with 18 points. Austin Reeves and Brady McMullen added 10 each. Beny Till led Hurricane with nine points.
Saturday girls games
South Charleston 46, Sissonville 32: The Black Eagles trailed by two at halftime but outscored the Indians by 16 in the second half for the win at the FCA Classic at West Virginia State. Sidney Harris led SC with 16 points, Natalie Smith contributed 13 points and Desire Thomas chipped in 11. Kennedy Britton scored 12 points for Sissonville and Haley Jarrett added 10.
Ripley 62, Riverside 37: The Vikings led by 12 after the first quarter and had four double figure scorers in the win in the FCA Hoops Classic at WV State. McKennan Hall led the way for Ripley (5-1) with 18 points, followed by Sophie Nichols (18), Kyanah Baldwin (11), and Erin Ryan (10). Mallory Crowder tallied 12 points for Riverside.
Friday’s late boys games
Winfield 65, Nitro 65: Josh Cook scored 20 points and the Generals survived in overtime at home over the Wildcats in a battle of unbeatens.
Seth Shilot added 10 points for Winfield (3-0). Kolton Painter tallied a game-high 27 points for Nitro (2-1), including the game-tying 3-pointer with under a minute to play in regulation. Austin Lowe added 18 points for the Wildcats.
George Washington 52, Chavez Parkside 26: The host Patriots doubled up Chavez Parkside in the Par Mar Stores Holiday Classic. Brendan Hoffman led GW (2-0) with 13 points and Ben Nicol scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jarez Darron led Chavez Parkside (2-5) with 10 points.
Capital 63, University 61: Elijah Poore poured in 23 points to lift the Cougars to the win in the Par Mar Stores Holiday Classic at GW. Sha’lik Hampton added 12 points for Capital (2-0) as the Cougars sent the Hawks (2-1) to their first loss of the season.
Lincoln County 66, Buffalo 46: Cam Blevins led four double-figure scorers with 24 points in the home win.Also for Lincoln County, Brady Slone scored 13 points, followed by Sawyer Tomblin (12), and Jackson Sanders (11). Caleb Nutter paced Buffalo with 12 points.
Logan 58, North Marion 40: The Wildcats trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Huskies 37-14 in the second half for the home win. Jackson Tackett had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Logan (2-0), Garrett Williamson added 16 points, and Scotty Browning chipped in 12 points.
Sherman 80, Riverview 59: Dalton Rollo and A.J. Skeens both tallied 25 points in leading the Tide to the home win. Cam Caldwell added 13 points for Sherman (3-0). Daniel Dobbs scored a game-high 33 points for Riverview (3-2).
Greenbrier West 79, Meadow Bridge 37: Michael Kanode scored 19 points to lead four double-figure scorers in the comfortable home win for the Cavaliers. Also for Greenbrier West, Chase McClung earned 15 points, Elijah Perkins tallied 14 and Ty Nickell added 13. Jaden Gladwell led Meadow Bridge with 16 points.
Clay County 52, Roane County 46: Curtin Litton had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to guide the Panthers to the home win. Andrew Adkins scored a game-high 21 points to lead Clay (2-2), which led by 12 at halftime. Gary Harper tallied 12 points for Roane.
Ravenswood 73, Wahama 43: Ashton Miller and Matthew Carte both scored 14 points and the Red Devils led by 16 after the first quarter in the road win.
Drew Hunt added 12 points for Ravenswood (3-0). Sawyer VanMeter netted a game-high 16 points for Wahama (1-2).
Woodrow Wilson 66, Greenbrier East 65: Maddex McMillen hit the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lift the Flying Eagles to the road win.
McMillen finished the night with a game-high 25 points for Woodrow and Elijah Redfern added 17 points. Adam Seams paced Greenbrier East with 15 points.
Late Friday girls games
Tolsia 65, Calvary Baptist 23: The Rebels held Calvary Baptist to single digits in three different quarters in earning the win in the FCA Classic at West Virginia State. Brooklyn Evans, Autumn Block and Aria Maynard each had 10 points to lead the way for undefeated Tolsia (4-0). Camden Hazelett scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Calvary Baptist.
Elk Valley Christian 47, Teays Valley Christian 39: Carlee Burdette had a huge game with 21 points and 19 rebounds for EVC in the win in the FCA Classic at West Virginia State. Kaitlyn Swor added 10 points for EVC (6-1). Lauren White scored 15 points for TVC (9-2).