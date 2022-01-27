Prep basketball roundup: Nicol leads GW boys past Woodrow Wilson Staff reports Jan 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ben Nicol tossed in 20 points as George Washington earned a 63-46 boys basketball win over Woodrow Wilson Wednesday evening in Beckley.The Patriots move to 8-3 on the season, while Woodrow falls to 2-7.Zane McCarty fired in 14 points for GW, which built a 38-22 advantage by halftime.Elijah Redfern scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Flying Eagles.Ravenswood 65, Charleston Catholic 60: Matthew Carte racked up 27 points and five rebounds as Ravenswood edged the visiting Irish.Beau Bennett added 14 points and Drew Hunt had 11 for the Red Devils (10-2). Jayallen Turner turned in 25 points to pace Catholic (4-7), while Jon McComas had 17 and Max Wilcox scored 10.Webster County 72, Roane County 46: Rye Gadd registered a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds as Webster County beat the visiting Raiders to improve to 7-3.Riley Clevenger added a double-double of his own with 17 points and 10 boards for the Highlanders.Layne Epling led Roane County (5-6) with 14 points and Gary Harper had 13.Wednesday's girls gamesSpring Valley 72, Riverside 45: Drea Parker fired in 17 points and Haleigh Crum contributed 14 as Spring Valley won at home. Allie Daniels dropped in 13 points and Hallie Bailey tacked on 12 for the Timberwolves (8-5).Mallory Crowder led the Warriors (1-10) with 14 points and Alana McKenzie chipped in 10.Ripley 44, Winfield 32: McKennan Hall and Sophia Nichols each had 13 points as Ripley beat the visiting Generals.Hall added seven rebounds and Erin Ryan recorded 12 points for the Vikings.Lindsay Moore led Winfield with 10 points.Greenbrier East 72, Princeton 49: Cadence Stewart connected on 6 of 8 shots from the 3-point line to finish with 29 points and lead the Spartans to a home win.Stewart also tallied seven rebounds and Daisha Summers recorded 16 points and 11 boards for East.Sadie Boggess scored 14 points and Maddie Stull added 10 to lead the Tigers. Webster County 69, Pendleton County 46: Sydney Baird exploded for 34 points to power the Highlanders to a road win.Holly Perrine added 16 points for Webster (11-3).Anna Young led Pendleton with 16 points and Brandy Bowers donated 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Rebound Basketball Sport Stewart Webster County Double-double Ben Nicol Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV's school COVID-19 case tracker has re-started, after stopping amid surge. The state epidemiologist says the old version 'severely under-reported' cases.WV sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizationsWVU basketball: Oklahoma hands Mountaineers 4th straight lossWV House committee advances coal property tax bill previously estimated to cost local governments $12MThe Food Guy: The Pitch opens in Kanawha City; Restaurant Week in full swingHarrell recruiting quarterback who plays for father of Will GrierJohn W. Doyle: Manchin's legacy in moral peril (Opinion)Things to do this weekend: Jan. 27-31Marshall flight school, opening of US Customs building discussed by airport boardMountaineers come out flat in 'crucial, crucial' loss to Oklahoma