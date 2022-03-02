Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

No. 3 Nitro turned on the gas late using a 24-point fourth quarter to down homestanding No. 2 Ripley 67-59 in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.

Nitro will play in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 1 Winfield.

Charles Robbins led the way offensively for the Wildcats as he scored 21 points. Nitro had two other double-figure scorers. Bryce Myers scored 18 points and Kolton Painter scored 17.

For Ripley, Brady Anderson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, Virgil Myers scored 13 and Luke Johnson scored 16.

