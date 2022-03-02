Prep basketball roundup: Nitro boys down Ripley 67-59 in Region 4 Section 1 tournament Staff report Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No. 3 Nitro turned on the gas late using a 24-point fourth quarter to down homestanding No. 2 Ripley 67-59 in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 boys basketball tournament Wednesday night.Nitro will play in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 1 Winfield.Charles Robbins led the way offensively for the Wildcats as he scored 21 points. Nitro had two other double-figure scorers. Bryce Myers scored 18 points and Kolton Painter scored 17.For Ripley, Brady Anderson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, Virgil Myers scored 13 and Luke Johnson scored 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nitro Tournament Ripley Basketball Sport Mathematics Scorer Charles Robbins Bryce Myers Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet againThe proposed Sugar Grove autism school wants WV's 'stamp of approval.' Senators passed bill offering it, but not accepting liability.'Do not push this bill': Miners oppose bill WV House bill that would strip away state mine inspectors' enforcement authorityThe Food Guy: That original Anchor Tomato Pie recipe? Yep, I got it!Boys basketball: South Charleston ousts Capital 68-47 in sectional semifinalHouse passes 'worthless' bill banning colleges, hospitals and government from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccinationKanawha grand jury hands up 49 indictmentsBrooks McCabe: Lifting ban on nuclear power right move (Opinion)WV Senate passes bill restricting race, sex discussions in public schools, collegesLooking back at the Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson drama (FlipSide)