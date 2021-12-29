Homestanding Cathedral Academy improved to 10-2 with a 51-48 boys basketball win over Nitro in boys basketball Wednesday afternoon in Charleston, South Carolina.
R.S. Simmons led Cathedral Academy with a game-high 20 points. Kolton Painter led Nitro (4-3) with 14 points.
Wednesday’s girls game
Tolsia 50, River View 43: Kerigan Salmons scored 20 points as Tolsia held off host River View in the River View Little General Classic to remain undefeated.
Autumn Block added 14 points for the Rebels (6-0) and Lynndsey Cassell chipped in 10.
Haylie Payne (13 points) and Trista Lester (11) each scored in double figures to lead the Raiders (3-2).
Tuesday’s boys games
Poca 72, Scott 44: Isaac McKneely scored a game-high 22 points, Jackson Toney added 15 points and eight rebounds and Kambell Meeks contributed 11 points and seven assists as Poca (5-1) picked up a road win.
Ian Jarrels led Scott (2-4) with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists and Jaren Gaiter added 13 points.
Tolsia 74, Van 42: Parker Watts scored 18 points and Eli Blackburn added 15 to lead Tolsia to a decisive home win.
Colton Austin added 13 points and David Dingess had 12 for the Rebels. Van was led by Shaun Booth’s 12 points.
Buffalo 66, Wayne 52: Bradley Harris and Caleb Nutter each scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the Bison in the home win.
Also for Buffalo (2-5), Ian Thompson added 12 points and Evan Smalley contributed 11. Dillon May led Wayne with 14 points and Ryan Maynard chipped in 12.
Man 84, Sherman 59: Aden Martin scored 27 points and Trey Brown added 14 to lead five double-figure scorers for the Hillbillies in the road win.
Other top scorers for Man (4-1) were Caleb Blevins (13 points), James Scites (11) and Jacob Walls (10). A.J. Skeens tallied 17 points to lead Sherman (5-1) and Logan Green chipped in 13.
Ravenswood 62, Ripley 57: The Red Devils led by seven after the first quarter and made it hold up in winning on the road.
Matthew Carte tallied a game-high 21 points for Ravenswood (5-1) and Shawn Banks added 13 points. Isaiah Casto and Luke Johnson netted 12 points each for Ripley (3-2).
Tuesday’s girls games
Logan 72, Ripley 66: Peyton Ilderton fired in 33 points and the undefeated Wildcats rallied from a 20-point deficit in earning the road win.
Abbie Myers added 16 points for Logan (8-0). McKennan Hall tallied 20 points for Ripley (6-2), Sophie Nichols chipped in 18 and Kyanah Baldwin scored 14.