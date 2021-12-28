Kolton Painter had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Nitro boys basketball team to a 54-36 win over Charleston (S.C.) Math and Science Charter School in the Charleston Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina.
Trevor Lowe added eight points and five rebounds for Nitro, which improved to 4-2. Taivon Snipe led Math and Science (4-3) with 12 points.
Winfield 60, North Marion 44: Seth Shilot hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points in leading the Generals to the win at Lincoln High School.
Ross Musick added 11 points for undefeated Winfield (6-0), which led by 10 after the first quarter. Tariq Miller poured in 24 points for North Marion (1-3).
Tuesday’s girls game
St. Albans 57, Herbert Hoover 46: Annaniesha Johnson scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead St. Albans to a win over Herbert Hoover in the consolation game of the Mary O Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School.
St. Albans (4-3) outscored Hoover 29-21 in the second half to pull away. Sasha Savetava led Hoover (3-5) with 12 points and Regan Geary added 11.
Monday’s girls games
Magnolia 48, Herbert Hoover 47: Magnolia outscored Herbert Hoover 36-25 in the second half to defeat Hoover in the semifinals of the Mary O Crusaderette Classic at Parkersburg Catholic.
Regan Geary led Hoover with 17 points while Taylor Ray had 14 and Sasha Savetava scored 13. Magnolia’s Shaela Holliday led all scorers with 23 points.
Mingo Central 57, Pike Central (Ky.) 52: Addie Smith made five 3-pointers on her way to 26 points to lead Mingo Central to a road win.
DaLaney Grimmett added 10 points for the Miners. Emilie Tackett led Pike Central with 13 points and Hannah May and Lindsey Bowman each chipped in 10.