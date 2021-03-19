Kolton Painter fired in 15 points as Nitro held on for a 49-46 boys basketball win over Herbert Hoover Friday in Nitro.
Joseph Udoh tacked on 10 points for the Wildcats (5-1), who connected on 22 of 35 shots from the foul line. Devin Hatfield dropped in five 3-pointers — four coming in the fourth quarter — to finish with 21 points, and Eli Robertson added 12 to lead the Huskies (4-1).
Winfield 43, Chapmanville 30: The Generals used 13 points from Ethan Kincaid and a strong third quarter to surge past visiting Chapmanville.
Seth Shilot added 10 points for Winfield (5-2), which outscored the Tigers 18-5 in the third period to pull away. Colton Craddock and Zion Blevins each scored eight points to pace Chapmanville (2-4).
Poca 65, Notre Dame 60: Isaac McKneely scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Dots (5-1) to a win on the road. Ethan Payne had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
For the Irish (1-3), Jaiden West scored a game-high 38 points.
Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69: Caleb May scored 25 points and Ian Reed recorded 22 as Tug Valley outlasted the visiting Cavaliers.
Ethan Colegrove chipped in 18 points for the Panthers. Kaiden Pack poured in a game-high 32 points to lead Greenbrier West, while Chase Boggs added 16 and Brandon Oscar 13.
Girls
Roane County 54, Doddridge County 39: Faith Mason poured in 27 points as the Raiders won at home to square their record at 4-4.
The teams went into halftime tied at 17, but Roane County outscored the Bulldogs 22-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
Abby McDonough led Doddridge (4-4) with 14 points.
Thursday’s girls games
Capital 52, Parkersburg 43: Capital picked up a huge win at home, knocking off the two-time defending state champion Big Reds.
The Cougars led by two after three quarters but outscored Parkersburg by seven in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Natalyia Sayles led Capital with 16 points, followed close behind by Mya Toombs with 15 points. Sierra Mason paced Parkersburg with a game-high 18 points.
Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39: The Huskies held the Skyhawks scoreless in the first quarter, outscoring them by 15 in holding on for the road win.
Taylor Ray scored 12 points, Regan Geary added 11 points, and Courtney Dunbar had a double-double (10 points and 13 rebounds) for Hoover (2-4). Jenna Butcher had 11 points for Scott and Shea Miller chipped in 10 points.
George Washington 66, South Charleston 30: The Patriots outscored the Black Eagles by 18 in the second quarter in rolling to the home win.
Kalissa Lacy scored a game-high 18 points for GW (4-2) with Vivan Ho and Finley Lohan each netting 12 points. Genevieve Potter was the lone double figure scorer for SC.
Parkersburg South 64, University 63: The Patriots outscored the Hawks by nine in the fourth quarter at home and University missed the game-winning shot in the final seconds.
Aubree White paced Parkersburg South (2-3) with 16 points and Rylee Harner added 14 points. Ella Simpson poured in a game-high 25 points and Lauren Dean chipped in 15 points.
Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 41: Jazmyn Wheeler poured in 31 points and the Knights outscored the Redskins by 12 in the second quarter for the road win.
Autumn Lewis also tallied 14 points for Midland (5-1). Maggie Oduor scored a team-high 15 points to lead Hurricane (2-6).
Spring Valley 77, Riverside 29: The Timberwolves led by 20 points after the first quarter and rolled to the comfortable road win.
Bailey Hallie scored 18 points to lead Spring Valley and Sidney Meredith added 16 points. Mallory Crowder was the lone double-figure scorer with 10 points for Riverside (3-5).
Thursday’s boys games
Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47: Aiden Satterfield scored 23 points and hit a basket with 15 seconds remaining as Charleston Catholic held on for a comeback win in a matchup of state-ranked boys teams.
Notre Dame (1-2), ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, led 47-46 before Satterfield’s late score. ND played much of the second half without top scorer Jaden West, who was battling a hamstring injury. West had nine points, but was scoreless following halftime.
Anthony Minardi made two free throws with less than four seconds left to give Catholic (4-2), the No. 3 team in Class AA, its final margin. The host Irish led 28-20 at halftime.
For Notre Dame, Wade Britton had 18 points and Elijah Goodwin 12.
Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59: Hunter Bush scored 25 points and the visiting Black Knights held on to improve to 3-5. Eric Chapman added 13 points and Luke Derenberger 10 for Point. Bush eclipsed the school’s scoring record and now has 1,268 career points.
The Bison (2-4), which trailed 50-31 entering the fourth quarter, made it a one-possession game late but never got any closer. Alec Hanshaw had 23 points and Noah Thompson 12 for Buffalo.
Huntington 53, St. Albans 39: Jaylen Motley had 14 points and Amare Smith 13 as visiting Huntington (5-0) took control in the second quarter and remained unbeaten. The teams were tied at 14 after one quarter, but the Highlanders were up 27-19 at the break.
For the Red Dragons (1-4), NuNu Claytor and Drew Reed each tallied 10 points.
Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49: Matthew Carte gunned in 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the host Red Devils shot 61% from the floor as they improved to 5-3.
For the Rebels (1-4), Graden McKinney had 13 points and Ethan Haught 12.
Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47: The Panthers led by 14 at halftime and cruised to the home win to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
Jayse Tully led Lincoln County, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, with 14 points and Jackson Sanders and Scooter Phillips had 12 points each. Kadin Hall paced Ripley (2-4) with 11 points and Luke Johnson added 10 points.