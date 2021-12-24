Kolton Painter (24 points) and Trevor Lowe (22) provided a solid 1-2 punch Thursday evening as Nitro boarded an 80-54 boys basketball victory against visiting Sissonville.
Painter also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out five assists for the Wildcats (3-2). Trey Hall added 14 points to the winning cause and Derick Woodrum had seven rebounds.
For the Indians (1-6), Jake Wiseman scored 15 points and Brandon Conner 13.
George Washington 64, St. Albans 45: Ben Nicol poured in 32 points and added six assists in lifting the Patriots to the home win in a battle of previously unbeatens.
Brendan Hoffman tacked on 18 points for GW (4-0). In suffering their first loss of the season, Drew Reed scored 13 points for St. Albans (2-1) and Nunu Claytor chipped in 10 points.
Ripley 83, Scott 78: Brady Anderson (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Luke Johnson (18 points, 22 rebounds) provided big double-doubles as the host Vikings outlasted the Skyhawks in two overtimes.
Also for Ripley, Dylan Casto had 12 points, Cade Goode 10 and Isaiah Casto 10.
For Scott, Reece Carden led the way with 27 points, Jaren Gaiter had 13 and Ian Jarrells and Braxton Dolin tallied 11 points each. Dolin also had six assists.
Calvary Baptist 79, Charleston Catholic 51: Ben Coleman (24 points) and Micah Daniels (20 points) combined for 44 in the home win for undefeated Calvary Baptist.
Isaiah Bosley added 16 points for Calvary Baptist (9-0). Max Wilcox led Charleston Catholic (2-3) with 17 points and Jayallen Turner chipped in 16 points.
Williamstown 56, Ravenswood 52: In a battle of previously unbeatens, the Yellowjackets outscored the Red Devils by four in the fourth quarter to pull out the hard fought home win.
Gavin Bosgrav poured in 25 points for Williamstown (3-1). Matthew Carte fired in 21 points for Ravenswood (4-1).
Point Pleasant 42, Lincoln County 40: The Big Blacks hit a 3 pointer at the buzzer and outscored the Panthers by 13 in the fourth quarter to steal the road win.
Eric Chapman paced Point Pleasant (2-4) with 13 points and Peyton Murphy added 11 points. Jackson Sanders and Sawyer Tomblin scored 10 points each for Lincoln County (1-2).
Greenbrier West 73, Independence 59: Chase McClung fired in 25 points to lead the Cavaliers to the road victory.
Elijah Perkins added 14 points for Greenbrier West. Michael McKinney led Independence with 20 points and Cyrus Goodson chipped in 14 points.
Thursday girls game
Logan 72, Scott 36: Peyton Ilderton fired in 31 points and collected 10 steals in guiding the Wildcats to the comfortable home win.
Natalie Blankenship added 12 points for undefeated Logan (7-0) and Bam Mosby collected nine points and 10 rebounds. Haven Tomblin and Gracie Ferrell scored 11 points each for Scott.