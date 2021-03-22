Jake Hogsett scored a game-high 23 points to lead Parkersburg South to a 49-38 home win over South Charleston on Monday. Gyles Johnson had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Patriots (3-3).
For the Black Eagles (5-2), Mondrell Dean led the way in scoring with 11 points.
Riverside 70, Ripley 68: Riverside used 25 points from Josh Arthur and mounted a fourth quarter comeback to notch an win over visiting Ripley.
The Warriors, who picked up their first win of the season, trailed 48-40 heading into the final period before outscoring the Viking 23-15 to force overtime.
Braydin Ward added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Samson Mitchell donated 10 points for Riverside (1-7).
Luke Johnson and Cade Goode each poured in 27 points to lead Ripley, with Johnson hauling in 12 rebounds.
Clay County 83, Webster County 69: Curtis Litton led a balanced Clay County attack with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers handed visiting Webster County its first loss of the season.
Coleton Pritt provided 17 points and Grant Krajeski added 11 for Clay (6-1). Rye Gadd scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Highlanders (2-1), while Riley Clevenger chipped in 16 and Carter Williams 10.
Girls
Wayne 58, Scott 37: Alana Eves led all scorers with 18 points to help the homestanding Pioneers remain unbeaten.
Laneigh Brooks tacked on 12 points for Wayne (8-0) while Haley Wallace and Jasmine Tabor netted 10 points apiece. Shea Miller and Grace Ferrell each scored 10 points to lead the Skyhawks (1-8).
Ripley 59, Point Pleasant 38: Sophie Nicholas turned in 23 points and Lauren Roush added 12 as Ripley rolled to a road win.
Corbin Casto chipped in 10 points for the Vikings (5-3), who outscored Point 17-2 in the third quarter to pull away. Tayah Fetty led Point with 15 points.
St. Joseph 61, Hannan 22: Amya Damon dropped in 20 points as St. Joseph cruised to a home win.
Ramey George tacked on 12 points and Ava Lee added 11 for the Irish (7-1), which stormed out to a 29-6 after the first quarter.
Bailey Coleman led the Wildcats (1-4) with 10 points.