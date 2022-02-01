Poca led by 16 at halftime and outscored Ravenswood by 16 in the third quarter to run away with a 67-31 road victory in a battle of top-ranked teams in Class AA in boys prep basketball Tuesday night.
Isaac McKneely led the way with 19 points for No. 1 ranked Poca (13-1) and Jackson Toney added 13 points. Ashton Miller tallied a team-high eight points for No. 5 Ravenswood (11-3).
Herbert Hoover 78, Sissonville 49: Eli Robertson (26 points) and Devin Hatfield (21 points) led the way in the road win for the Huskies.
Dylan Paxton and Dane Hatfield tallied 11 points each for Hoover (10-5). Tanner Griffith paced Sissonville (3-10) with 15 points and Jake Wiseman added 11.
St. Albans 39, Nitro 33: The Red Dragons erased a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 14-4 to earn the road win over their rivals.
Jayden Clark led St. Albans (7-3) with 13 points and Drew Reed added 10 points. Trevor Lowe netted a game-high 22 points for Nitro (6-9), Kolton Painter grabbed 10 rebounds, and Sean Legros added nine boards.
Winfield 85, Lincoln County 49: Daven Wall scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack with four double figure scorers for the Generals in the road win.
Other top scorers for Winfield (10-5) included Seth Shilot (15 points) and Ross Musick and Elijah Crompton with 12 points each. For Lincoln County (4-7), Cam Blevins tallied 16 points.
Morgantown 85, Parkersburg 54: In a battle of the two top-ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll in Class AAAA, the No. 1 Mohigans cruised to a comfortable home win.
Alec Poland poured in 25 points to lead a balanced attack of five double-figure scorers for Morgantown (11-3). Others included Brooks Gage (17 points), Sha Ron Young (12), Brody Davis (11) and Cam Danser (10).
Cyrus Traugh led No. 2 Parkersburg South (13-2) with 17 points and Ashton Mooney added 14.
Chapmanville 56, Wayne 46: The Tigers only led by two points at halftime but eased away from the Pioneers for the road win.
Brody Dalton scored 18 points for Chapmanville (8-7) and Zion Blevins added 15. Zane Adkins and Cooper Adkins led the way for Wayne (7-9) with 11 points each.
Sherman 61, Midland Trail 60: Andrew Simpson scored the game-winning basket with 10 seconds left and the Tide held on for the home win after a Mustangs miss.
Simpson finished with 13 points for Sherman (5-5) and Dalton Rollo scored 17. John Paul Morrison tallied a game-high 21 points for Midland Trail and Matt Light added 18.
Mingo Central 68, Tug Valley 59: The Miners trailed by 10 after the first quarter but outscored the Panthers 38-16 over the next two quarters for the home win.
Preston Smith scored 20 points to lead Mingo Central and Jarius Jackson added 19 points. Ethan Colegrove had a double-double with game highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds for Tug Valley.
Van 53, Tolsia 50: In a tightly contested game throughout, the Bulldogs were able to pull out a home win.
Shaun Booth netted a game-high 20 points for Van and Byron Stewart added 14. Parker Watts scored 17 points to lead Tolsia.
Warren Local 67, Ripley 45: The Vikings only trailed by five at halftime but were outscored 47-30 in the second half in falling at home.
Luke Johnson led Ripley with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Dylan Casto added 12 points. Brayden Sailee poured in a game-high 29 points for Warren Local of Ohio.
Tuesday's girls games
Herbert Hoover 63, Scott 56: The Huskies jumped out to an eight-point lead after the first quarter, providing the difference in the home win.
Taylor Ray poured in 20 points for Hoover, which had four double-figure scorers, including Sasha Savetava (12 points), Caroline Woody (11) and Regan Geary (10). Kelsey Harper fired in 20 points for Scott.
Logan 38, Sissonville 36: The Wildcats outscored the Indians 47-17 in the second and fourth quarters to pull away for the home win.
Halle Crouse netted 14 points to lead Logan (14-2). Peyton Ilderton added 12 points and Emma Elkins grabbed nine rebounds. Kyndadee Britton tossed in a game-high 19 points for Sissonville (6-7).
Ripley 48, George Washington 37: The Vikings trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Patriots 30-14 in the second half for the road win.
McKennan Hall scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for Ripley (13-3), followed by Erin Ryan (14 points) and Kyanah Baldwin (12). Finley Lohan paced GW with 14 points.
Roane County 73, Clay County 22: Maddy Hall hit five 3-pointers on her way to 19 points and the Raiders cruised to the comfortable road win.
Cam Starcher added 16 points for Roane County (6-8) and Faith Mason contributed 15. Ivy Taylor tallied 12 points for Clay County.
Tug Valley 83, Elk Valley Christian 36: Kenzie Browning, Kaylea Baisden and Audrey Evans all scored 16 points in leading the Panthers to the road win.
Haley Gillman added 13 points for Tug Valley and Autumn Hall contributed 12. Carlee Burdette poured in a game-high 20 points for Elk Valley Christian (12-3).
Webster County 66, Braxton County 12: Sydney Baird poured in 25 points and the Highlanders held the Eagles to single digits in every quarter for the home win.
Holly Perrine and Hannah Cutlip added nine points for Webster County (14-3). Laney Hunt scored a team-high six points for Braxton County.