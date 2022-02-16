Isaac McKneely scored 26 points as the Class AA No. 1-ranked Poca boys basketball team notched its 17th straight win, a 55-36 decision over visiting Hurricane Tuesday night.
McKneely added six rebounds and a team-high four assists for the Dots (18-1).
Hurricane (4-15) was led by Nasjah Jones' 18 points.
St. Albans 57, Ripley 52: The Red Dragons trailed by eight after the first quarter but rallied for the home win for the Vikings.
Jayden Clark led the way for St. Albans (11-5) with 21 points and Drew Reed added 14 points. Dylan Casto scored 19 points for Ripley and Cade Good contributed 12 points.
Charleston Catholic 59, Van 19: Jon McComas scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack and the Irish didn't allow a point in the second quarter in the home win on senior night.
Max Wilcox added 13 points for Catholic (7-11) and Jonah Ball chipped in 11 points.
Logan 83, Lincoln County 43: The Wildcats led by eight points at halftime but outscored the Panthers 54-22 in the second half for the home win.
Scotty Browning tossed in 23 points for Logan (16-1) and Jaxon Cogar added 10 points. Cam Blevins paced Lincoln County with 13 points and Willis Graham chipped in 12 points.
Dover Ohio 69, Parkersburg South 48: Dover only led by three points at halftime but outscored the Patriots by 18 in the second half to pull away for the home win.
Ayden Hall poured in 24 points for Dover (20-1) and T.C. Molk added 16 points. Ashton Mooney also had 24 points for Parkersburg South (14-3).
Girls
Buffalo 66, Sherman 38: The Bison opened each half strong, outscoring the Tide 39-10 in the first and third quarters for the home win.
Abby Darnley (23 points) and Kaylee Browning (19 points) combined for 42 for Buffalo (12-6). Hailea Skeens tallied a game-high 17 points for Sherman.
Herbert Hoover 46, Independence 14: The Huskies only allowed four first half points and led by 26 at halftime in the comfortable home win.
Regan Geary led the way with 16 points for Hoover and Caroline Woody added 14 points. Alyssa Daniels netted a team-high seven points for Independence.
Ripley 70, Wayne 68: The Vikings led by 15 at halftime and held on at the end for the home win over the Pioneers.
McKennan Hall tallied 23 points for Ripley (16-5), Erin Ryan added 15 points, and Kyanah Baldwin contributed 14 points. Jasmine Tabor fired in 22 points for Wayne and Brooke Adkins chipped in 19 points.
Huntington 94, Riverside 38: The Highlanders led by 28 after the first quarter and Dionna Gray led a balanced attack with 14 points en route to the comfortable road win to improve to 18-1.
Other double figure scorers for Huntington included Ella Giles (13 points), and Imani Hickman and Makayla Smith with 10 each. Charley Kauff tallied 18 points for Riverside (3-17) and Layla Campbell tacked on 11 points.