Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 7:50 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Poca coach Allen Osborne picked up his 700th career coaching win as the Dots defeated Nitro 56-42 in boys basketball Monday night in Nitro.
The win avenged the only loss this season for Poca (20-1), which has won 19 in a row since losing to Nitro 52-48 on Dec. 10.
Jackson Toney led the Dots with 21 points while Isaac McKneely added 12 and Toby Payne scored 11.
Poca (9-13) was led by Trevor Lowe (14 points) and Kolton Painter (11).
Logan 66, Mingo Central 52: Scottie Browning exploded for 27 points to lead Logan past host Mingo Central.
Garrett Williamson added 16 points and 12 assists for the Wildcats (19-2), while Jackson Tackett tacked on 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jaxon Cogar added 11 points.
Jarius Jackson led the Miners (9-11) with 18 points while Ethan Thomason chipped in 13 points and Justin May 10.
Scott 83, Lincoln County 58: Reece Carden poured in 16 points as Scott (13-8) took down host Lincoln County.
Jay Sharps (15 points), Jaren Gaiter (13), Braxton Dolin (11) and Isaac Setser (10) also scored in double figures for the Skyhawks.
Cam Blevins paced the Panthers (4-14) with 16 points and Sawyer Tomblin added 15.
Williamstown 64, Ripley 54: Parker Schramm exploded for 32 points as the Yellowjackets won on the road.
Alex Irvin added 13 points for Williamstown.
Brady Anderson led the Vikings with 13 points and Luke Johnson had 10.
Tolsia 68, Sherman 27: Kerrigan Salmons scored 18 points and Brooklyn Evans added 14 as the No. 2 seed Class A Region 1 Section 1 Rebels moved past Sherman in Logan.
Tolsia will face top-seeded Tug Valley for the sectional title on Thursday.
Hailea Skeens led Sherman with 16 points.
Tug Valley 76, Van 29: Kaylea Baisden tossed in 22 points to help No. 1 seed Tug Valley take down Van in the Class A Region 1 Section 1 tournament in Logan.
Autumn Hall added 17 points for the Panthers, who led 39-5 at the half.
Alyssa Sampson led Van with eight points.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday Newsletter for WV Politics.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.