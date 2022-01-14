Sophie Nichols scored 18 points and McKenna Hall added 17 to lead the Ripley girls basketball team to a 58-43 win over Frankfort Friday at the East Fairmont Shootout in Fairmont.
Kyanah Baldwin added 10 points for the Vikings (9-3), who outscored Frankfort 34-22 in the second half. Frankfort (7-2) was led by Halley Smith (17 points) and Tinsley Grove (14).
Thursday’s girls games
Hurricane 56, Point Pleasant 19: Lauren Dye almost had a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals and the Hurricane defense clamped down on the Big Blacks in the road win.
Alex Anderson added 12 points and Maddy Young contributed 11 for Hurricane (5-6), which held Point Pleasant to single-digit scoring in every quarter. Tayah Fetty had 12 points for Point Pleasant.
Herbert Hoover 66, Poca 7: The Huskies didn’t allow more than four points in any quarter as their defense led them to the home win.
Courtney Dunbar scored 14 points for Hoover and Regan Geary added 11.
Charleston Catholic 58, Riverside 29: The Irish jumped out to a 17-point lead after the first quarter en route to the road win.
Chloe Clark paced Charleston Catholic with 18 points and Claire Mullen added 13. Beth Stout scored a career-high 12 points for Riverside (1-8).
Tolsia 60, Phelps (Ky.) 28: Autumn Block had 13 points, nine steals, six rebounds and five assists for the Rebels in the home win.
Kerigan Salmons added 15 points for Tolsia (9-1) and Lynndsey Castle contributed 14. Caleigh McCoy led Phelps (2-8) with 14 points.
Thursday’s boys games
South Charleston 68, Riverside 52: The Black Eagles held the Warriors to just two first-quarter points in the home win.
Wayne Harris poured in 20 points for SC (5-2), Bryson Smith added 12 points and Cayden Faucett chipped in 11. Braydin Ward had a big game for Riverside, tallying game highs in points (24) and rebounds (27).
Parkersburg 54, St. Albans 51: The Big Reds hit 15 3-pointers, including the game-winning one in the final seconds to earn the thrilling road win.
Sam McCale connected for 15 points for Parkersburg and David Parsons added 12. Drew Reed scored a game-high 17 points for St. Albans (4-3) and Ty Wilkins chipped in 10 points.
Parkersburg South 79, Cabell Midland 67: Cyrus Traugh and Ashton Mooney combined for 44 points and both had double-doubles in leading the Patriots to the home win.
Traugh posted 22 points and 12 rebounds and Mooney recorded 20 points and 10 boards for Parkersburg South (8-1). Dominic Schmidt (24 points) and Chandler Schmidt (22 points) combined for 46 for Cabell Midland.
Wednesday’s girls game
St. Albans 50, Hurricane 38: Annaniesha Johnson led a balanced Red Dragons attack with 11 points in the home win.
Laynie Binion and Samyah Riggan had nine points each for St. Albans. Maddy Young had 10 points for Hurricane.