Peyton Foreman poured in 34 points and added 10 rebounds as the Riverside boys basketball team defeated visiting Spring Valley 65-61 in overtime Tuesday night.
Braydin Ward also had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds for Riverside (2-9). Ty Smith and Tate Adkins scored 13 points each for Spring Valley.
Buffalo 57, Clay County 54: The Bison trailed by 14 at halftime but rallied in the second half to overtake the Panthers for the home win.
Caleb Nutter fired in 25 points for Buffalo (6-7) and Bradley Harris added 16 points. Curtis Litton poured in a game-high 33 points for Clay County (5-6).
Logan 62, Nitro 45: Undefeated Logan doubled up on Nitro in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 24-12 to pull away for the road win.
Scotty Browning scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack for Logan (10-0), Jackson Tackett added 15 points, and Garrett Williamson contributed 11 points.
Kolton Painter was 6 for 8 from the floor on his way to 16 points for Nitro (5-7) and Trevor Lowe chipped in 11 points.
Parkersburg South 112, Buckhannon-Upshur 55: The Patriots hit 17 3-pointers and scored at least 28 points in three separate quarters for the comfortable home win.
Four were in double figures for Parkersburg South (11-1), including Cyrus Traugh (20 points), Ashton Mooney (19), Aiden Blake (18) and Jackson Smith (13). Lamar Hurst had 27 points for Buckhannon-Upshur.
Webster County 86, Braxton County 64: Rye Gadd poured in 38 points and had a triple double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the home win for the Highlanders.
Dakota Blankenship also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Webster County (6-3).
Tug Valley 69, Tolsia 59: The Panthers outscored the Rebels 42-30 in the second half to post the home win.
Ethan Colegrove had a double-double with game-highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds for Tug Valley and Kaden Hale added 14 points. Gavin Watts had 13 points for Tolsia.
Tuesday's girls games
Wayne 60, Herbert Hoover 33: The Pioneers jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter en route to the home win.
Jasmine Tabor scored a game-high 13 points for Wayne (11-2) and Brooke Adkins was right behind with 12 points. Taylor Ray tallied 12 points for Hoover (6-7).
Greenbrier East 59, George Washington 54: Despite getting outscored 21-8 in the third quarter to cut their lead to just one, the Spartans pulled out the road win.
Allie Dunford scored 17 points to lead Greenbrier East and Daisha Summers was right behind with 16. Finley Lohan poured in a game-high 24 points for GW.
Elk Valley Christian 58, Wirt County Christian 35: Kaitlyn Swor hit five 3-pointers on her way to 23 points in the road win for EVC.
Carlee Burdette added 16 points for Elk Valley Christian (12-2) and Kaylee Graham contributed 13 points. Stella Dunn paced Wirt County Christian (6-6) with 11 points.