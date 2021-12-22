Wayne Harris led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points Wednesday afternoon and host South Charleston clamped down on defense, earning a 59-43 boys basketball victory against previously unbeaten Capital.
Mondrell Dean added 13 points and eight rebounds and Cayden Faucett scored 12 points for the Black Eagles (3-0), who are allowing just 47 points per game.
“We’re playing pretty good,’’ said SC coach Josh Daniel. “We went to lot of zone today to stay out of foul trouble, some 1-3-1 and 2-3 matchup stuff, and it ended up being really good for us. Our length is pretty good and it’s kind of hard to throw over top of us at times.’’
For the Cougars, Elijah Poore had 13 points and Garrett Stuck eight.
Tuesday’s boys games
Poca 71, Hurricane 60: Isaac McKneely scored 34 points, including 25 in the second half, to lead Poca to a road win over Hurricane.
McKneely, who went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, had five 3-pointers. Jackson Toney added 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Dots (4-1).
Dillon Tingler led Hurricane (1-4) with 16 points, and the Redskins also got double-figure scoring from J.T. James (13 points), and Nas’jaih Jones and Gabe Beny-till (11 each). Beny-till had a game-high nine rebounds.
Sissonville 51, Lincoln County 38: Jake Wiseman and Brandon Conner scored 12 points each as the host Indians earned their first win of the season.
Ethan Taylor added 11 points and Ivan Jackson 10 for Sissonville (1-4) as four players reached double figures. Jackson Sanders had nine points for Lincoln County.
St. Albans 59, Nitro 48: The Red Dragons trailed by eight after the first quarter but outscored the Wildcats in every other quarter to secure the home win.
Drew Reed poured in 22 points for St. Albans (2-0) and Nunu Claytor added 16. Trevor Lowe led Nitro with 17 points and Kolton Painter added 10.
Winfield 70, Scott 68: The Skyhawks missed a shot in the final seconds that would have tied the game, and the Generals ran out the clock for the home win.
Daven Wall poured in 26 points for undefeated Winfield (4-0) and Seth Shilot added 17. Jaren Gaiter scored 16 points for Scott (2-2) and Braxton Dolin chipped in 12.
Parkersburg South 91, Parkersburg 47: The Patriots held the rival Big Reds to one first-quarter point and outscored them by 24 in the second half for the road win.
Cyrus Traugh paced Parkersburg South (4-1) with 24 points, Ashton Mooney added 21 points and Caleb Schaffer grabbed 15 rebounds. Austin Fleming led Parkersburg with 17 points.
Calvary Baptist 61, Ripley 53: Trailing by two after three quarters, Calvary Baptist outscored the Vikings by 10 in the fourth quarter for the home win.
Stevie Hicks and Isaiah Bosley scored 16 points each for undefeated Calvary (8-0). Luke Johnson netted a game-high 22 points for Ripley (2-1).
Webster County 73, Clay County 65: Rye Gadd had a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds in the home win for the Highlanders.
Also for Webster (2-1), Rayden Triplett had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Riley Clevenger tacked on 12 points. Andrew Adkins and Curtis Litton scored 22 points each for Clay.
Ravenswood 79, Parkersburg Catholic 29: The Red Devils led by only one point after the first quarter but rolled from there for the road win.
Drew Hunt scored 21 points to lead Ravenswood (3-0) and Matthew Carte added 15 points. Charlie Sunney paced Catholic (0-6) with 13 points.
Greater Beckley Christian 58, Greenbrier East 57: Kaden Smallwood scored 16 points to lead GBC to the road win. Goose Gabber tallied 18 points for Greenbrier East.
East Fairmont 56, Riverside 47: The Warriors led by two after the third quarter but couldn’t hold on in falling on the road.
Peyton Foreman scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Riverside (1-3) and Braydin Ward had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Evan Parr led East Fairmont with 16 points.
Tug Valley 60, Tolsia 52: Joey Golihue scored 22 points and Ethan Colegrove added 19 for the Panthers in the road win. Gavin Watts tallied a game-high 25 points for Tolsia.
Sherman 73, Van 48: A.J. Skeens scored 23 points and Dalton Rollo added 18 to lead Sherman to a road win. Van was led by Shaun Booth (16 points), Brady Green (13) and Byron Stewart (10).
Tuesday’s girls games
Herbert Hoover 57, Westside 29: Caroline Woody hit six 3-pointers on her way to 20 points in leading the Huskies to the home win.
Taylor Ray added 17 points for Hoover, Courtney Dunbar chipped in 11 points and Regan Geary grabbed 10 rebounds. Shyan Jenkins scored 12 points for Westside and Shayla Stacy contributed 11.
Charleston Catholic 33, Clay County 24: The Irish held the Panthers to just eight points after the third quarter in earning the road win.
Annie Cimino was the lone double-figure scorer in the game for either team, tallying 14 points for Catholic (3-2).
Princeton 52, Riverside 39: The Warriors led by two late in the third quarter but the Tigers pulled away in the end for the road win.
Madison Stull paced Princeton (7-1) with 12 points. Mallory Crowder tallied 12 points for Riverside (1-4) and Alanna McKenzie added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Elk Valley Christian 65, Calvary Baptist 31: Carlee Burdette and Kaitlyn Swor both scored 17 points to lead EVC to the road win.
Maddy Swor added 13 points for Cross Lanes (7-1) and Kaylee Graham netted 11. Maci Atwell led Calvary Baptist with 10 points.