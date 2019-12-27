Luke LeRose tossed in 19 points Friday as Shady Spring rallied in the fourth quarter to post a 54-51 boys basketball victory against George Washington in the Little General Battle for the Armory at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The win gave the unbeaten Class AA Tigers (5-0) a clean sweep of Kanawha County’s traditionally strong Class AAA trio of GW, Capital and South Charleston this season.
Shady Spring trailed 29-22 at halftime before storming back. Tommy Williams added 15 points and Braden Chapman 11 for the Tigers.
For the Patriots (3-2), Evan Hughes was 4 of 4 from 3-point range and scored 16 points. Alex Yoakum had a double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Mason Pinkett scored 10 points. GW ended up with 23 turnovers.
Poca 57, Mingo Central 49: Nate Vance turned in a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Evan McKneely scored 16 points as the visiting Dots held off the Miners.
The win allowed Poca (5-1) to take the early lead in the Cardinal Conference with a 3-0 league record. The Miners are 3-1 in the league and overall.
Ethan Payne added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Dots and Jackson Toney scored nine points. For the Miners, Drew Hatfield had 21 points and Jarius Jackson 10.
Charleston Catholic 65, Sherman 39: Junior Aiden Satterfield tossed in a career-high 29 points to pace the Irish in the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Also for the Irish (3-1), Zion Suddeth contributed 15 points, four assists and three steals. Catholic forced 27 turnovers by the Tide, which shot just 32 percent.
For Sherman (1-3), Brian Busby had 10 points and five rebounds.
Lincoln County 72, Harman 35: John Blankenship led four players in double-figure scoring with 16 points as the Panthers picked up a tournament win at Ritchie County. Isaiah Koontz (13), Jayse Tully (12) and Jackson Sanders (12) also reached twin digits for Lincoln County (4-2).
For Harman (3-3), Brandon Huffman scored 11 points.
Tug Valley 66, Van 32: Caleb May and Ethan Colegrove each scored 16 points as the host Panthers (1-3) earned their first win. Easton Davis added 12 points and Colegrove 12 rebounds for Tug.
The Bulldogs (1-4) were led by 12 points from David Stewart.
Parkersburg South 70, Parkersburg 50: Malaki Sylvia dropped in a game-high 21 points to lead the Patriots to the home win over their rival.
Zach Seese almost had a double-double for Park South (3-1) with 12 point and eight rebounds. Sam Potts scored 17 points for Parkersburg (2-3).
Woodrow Wilson 72, Logan 64: Ben Gilliam had 19 points and seven rebounds as the host Flying Eagles (2-3) held off the Class AA Wildcats at the Battle for the Armory. Gilliam was backed by Ayden Ince (17 points, eight rebounds), Bryant Jones (13 points), Richard Law (11 points) and Maddex McMillion (10 points).
For Logan (3-3), David Early battled foul problems all night but managed 27 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Mitchell Hainer added 20 points for the Wildcats.
Ravenswood 60, St. Marys 56: The Red Devils jumped out to a seven point lead after the first quarter and made it hold up for the road win.
Sage Gorrell had 16 points for Ravenswood (3-2) and Trey Mandrake added 14 points. Grant Barnhart scored a game-high 24 points for St. Marys (2-3).
Point Pleasant 50, River Valley, Ohio 45: Hunter Bush (17 points) and Braxton Yates (14) combined for 31 points as the Big Blacks (2-3) picked up a road win.
For River Valley, Jordan Lambert had 23 points.
Buffalo 61, Wirt County 59: The Bison held on for the road win after leading by 12 after the first quarter and 18 at halftime.
Alex Hanshaw tallied 20 points for Buffalo (2-2), Jackson England added 14 points, and David Whittington chipped in 10 points. Nathan Murray scored a game-high 27 points for Wirt County.
GirlsBraxton County 46, Bridgeport 42: Jocelyn Abraham had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles to victory in the Appalachian Glass Holiday Classic at Lewis County.
For the Indians, Gabby Reep scored 21 points for half her team’s total.
Cabell Midland 61, Berkeley, S.C. 50: Autumn Lewis scored 24 points as the Knights (5-0) remained unbeaten with a tournament victory in Charleston, South Carolina.
For the Stags (6-2), Peighton Jambor had 13 points and Jyawni Smith 10.
Roane County 49, Webster County 46: Kamryn Starcher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer off an inbound play from midcourt to give the win to the host Raiders (2-6).
Faith Mason had 18 points and Maddie Hall 11 for Roane. Sid Baird led the Highlanders (1-7) with 21 points.
Pocahontas County 47, Herbert Hoover 36: The Warriors outscored the Huskies 13-4 in the third quarter to take control and win at the Mary O Classic at Parkersburg Catholic.
Charity Warder scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Pocahontas County (6-2) and Laila Calhoun added 12 points. Allison Dunbar tallied a game-high 22 points for Hoover (4-3).
Sissonville 57, Elk Valley Christian 36: The Indians held EVC to single digits in three separate quarters in earning the win.
Haley Jarrett paced Sissonville with 12 points and Sydney Farmer added 10 points. For EVC, Gracie Frame netted a game-high 21 points.
South Charleston 63, Fairland 55: The Black Eagles outscored Fairland by eight in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and did so again in the extra session for the road win at Marietta College.
Myra Cuffee led three double figure scorers for SC with 17 points, followed by Maliha Witten (15), and Kyara Terrell (11). Harlie Lyons had 16 points for Fairland.
Ripley 41, Capital 39: Katlyn Sarver poured in 25 points and the Vikings held off the Cougars down the stretch for the home win. Natalya Sayles led Capital with 15 points. Ripley is now 4-1.
Greenbrier East 80, Santaluces (Florida) 57: Haley McClure had a huge game with 27 points and 21 rebounds in leading the Spartans to the victory at Jupiter, Florida. Amaya Damon added 21 points for undefeated Greenbrier East (7-0).