Kynadee Britton scored 16 points to lead the Sissonville girls basketball team to a 53-44 win over visiting Nicholas County Wednesday night.

Kennedy Jones donated 13 points and Makaela Ullman tacked on 11 for Sissonville (5-5).

For the Grizzlies (3-5), Kelsi Foster fired in a game-high 19 points and Adrienne Truman added 13.

Wednesday's boys games

Webster County 75, Calhoun County 35: Rye Gadd pumped in 26 points as Webster County cruised to a home win.

Logan Leichliter added 15 points and Riley Clevenger chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (4-3).

Levi Morris led Calhoun (0-8) with 15 points.

Ravenswood 55, Ritchie County 46: Logan Alfred notched 15 points and Ashton Miller tacked on 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Ravenswood to a road win.

Matthew Carte added 10 points for the Red Devils (8-1).

Ethan Haught had 16 points to lead the Rebels (3-4) and Logan Hilkey chipped in 11.

