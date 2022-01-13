Prep basketball roundup: Sissonville girls defeat Nicholas County Staff reports Jan 13, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kynadee Britton scored 16 points to lead the Sissonville girls basketball team to a 53-44 win over visiting Nicholas County Wednesday night.Kennedy Jones donated 13 points and Makaela Ullman tacked on 11 for Sissonville (5-5).For the Grizzlies (3-5), Kelsi Foster fired in a game-high 19 points and Adrienne Truman added 13.Wednesday's boys gamesWebster County 75, Calhoun County 35: Rye Gadd pumped in 26 points as Webster County cruised to a home win. Logan Leichliter added 15 points and Riley Clevenger chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (4-3).Levi Morris led Calhoun (0-8) with 15 points.Ravenswood 55, Ritchie County 46: Logan Alfred notched 15 points and Ashton Miller tacked on 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Ravenswood to a road win.Matthew Carte added 10 points for the Red Devils (8-1).Ethan Haught had 16 points to lead the Rebels (3-4) and Logan Hilkey chipped in 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Nicholas County Sport Webster County Win Rebound Kynadee Britton Basketball Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice receiving care at home, 'not doing well' after contracting COVID-19Legislature absorbs shockwaves of Justice's coronavirus diagnosis on first day of 2022 sessionAll-electric school bus plant coming to South Charleston; Justice confirms Nucor deal, WVU Medicine partnershipMorgantown residents, elected officials demand more information about proposed data processing facility seeking air permitOnly 1 in 5 WV med school graduates are now practicing in-stateGazette-Mail editorial: Wishing Gov. Justice a speedy recoveryWV lawmakers eye advanced nuclear technology, lifting state's restrictions on building reactorsChuck Landon: Huggins adapting to transfer portalJustice sets 'conservative' $4.6B budget against high inflation, unpredictable revenue streamsWest Virginia football welcomes 13 January enrollees Upcoming Events