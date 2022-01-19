Prep basketball roundup: South Charleston boys down Hurricane 73-55 Staff reports Jan 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bryson Smith buried five 3-pointers en route to 20 points as South Charleston defeated visiting Hurricane 73-55 in boys prep basketball Wednesday night.Mondrell Dean donated 12 points and eight rebounds and Christian Goeble and Wayne Harris each had 10 points for the Black Eagles (7-2).Nas'Jaih Jones led the Redskins (4-8) with 20 points while Peyton Taylor fired in 14 and Gabe Benytil tacked on 10.Parkersburg 60, Ripley 53: Josh Kopec posted 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Big Reds held off homestanding Ripley.Nathan Rodriguez tacked on 13 points for Parkersburg. Luke Johnson led the Vikings with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Brady Anderson added 15 points and 15 boards.Clay County 57, Calhoun County 38: Curtis Litton exploded for 34 points to power the Panthers past visiting Calhoun County.Clay County (5-5) jumped out to a 28-2 lead after the first quarter. Ian Richards and Levi Morris each scored 12 points to lead the Red Devils (1-10).Tuesday's boys gameSouth Charleston 60, Scott 58: Mondrell Dean tipped in a shot at the buzzer to help the Black Eagles edge visiting Scott.Wayne Harris poured in a game-high 32 points to lead South Charleston. Reece Carden paced the Skyhawks with 27 points.Wednesday's girls gamesWayne 49, Logan 39: Wayne outscored the Wildcats 12-2 in the final four minutes to pull out a road win.Brooke Adkins paced the Pioneers (9-2) with 13 points while Mikayla Stacy and Jasmine Tabor each tacked on 11.Peyton Ilderton led Logan (10-2) with 17 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events