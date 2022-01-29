Prep basketball roundup: South Charleston girls defeat Charleston Catholic 49-36 Staff reports Jan 29, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Natalie Smith scored 18 points and Desiree Thomas added 15 to lead the South Charleston girls basketball team to a 49-36 win over Charleston Catholic Saturday afternoon.SC (7-4) trailed 12-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Irish 42-24 the rest of the way. Annie Mullen led Catholic (6-5) with nine points.Saturday’s boys gameSt. Albans 56, Spring Valley 40: Drew Reed scored 21 points to lead St. Albans, which improved to 6-3. Jayden Clark added 14 points for the Red Drgons and Nunu Claytor scored 11.Friday’s boys gamesCapital 86, Riverside 60: Elijah Poore poured in 19 points to lift Capital to a home win.Anthony Hersh tacked on 13 points for the Cougars (7-2) and K’cion Welch added 10.Braydin Ward led the Warriors (2-10) with 20 points and Peyton Foreman fired in 15.Logan 67, South Charleston 62: Jackson Tackett tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds as Logan beat visiting South Charleston to remain unbeaten. Scottie Browning and Garrett Williamson each added 14 points for the Wildcats (11-0).Bryson Smith led the Black Eagles (8-3) with 15 points, while Wayne Harris had 12. Also for SC, Christian Goebel added 11 points and Mondrell Dean donated 10.Nitro 62, Point Pleasant 40: Trevor Lowe registered 18 points and Kolton Painter produced 14 points and seven rebounds as Nitro rolled to a road win.Charles Robbins added 11 points for the Wildcats (6-7), who stormed out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter.Point drops to 5-9.Parkersburg South 82, Wheeling Park 63: Cyrus Traugh tallied 24 points to power Parkersburg South past homestanding Wheeling Park.Ashton Mooney added 18 points for South (12-1), who converted 32 of 52 shots from the floor.Brett Phillips paced Park (6-7) with 19 points and Aiden Davis dropped in 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Point Sport Win Basketball Team Parkersburg South St. Albans Charles Robbins Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice touts achievements, tells haters to kiss Babydog's hiney in delayed State of the State addressGazette-Mail editorial: Gov. Justice bolsters WV stereotypesChuck Landon: There's a meltdown in Morgantown52 file to run for Charleston City Council seatsBoys basketball: Poca defense shines in win over WinfieldPublic hearing reveals unusual alignments on whether to lift restrictions on nuclear power plant constructionWVU basketball: Mountaineers look to end slide at Arkansas SaturdayHoppy Kercheval: Vaccine-deniers make it harder to end COVID (Opinion)Debate around religious freedom law stirs as 'RFRA' bill is reintroducedSaturday is the filing deadline for Kanawha school board race. So far, the incumbents are running again, and 3 others.