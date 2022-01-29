Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Natalie Smith scored 18 points and Desiree Thomas added 15 to lead the South Charleston girls basketball team to a 49-36 win over Charleston Catholic Saturday afternoon.

SC (7-4) trailed 12-7 after the first quarter but outscored the Irish 42-24 the rest of the way. Annie Mullen led Catholic (6-5) with nine points.

Saturday’s boys game

St. Albans 56, Spring Valley 40: Drew Reed scored 21 points to lead St. Albans, which improved to 6-3. Jayden Clark added 14 points for the Red Drgons and Nunu Claytor scored 11.

Friday’s boys games

Capital 86, Riverside 60: Elijah Poore poured in 19 points to lift Capital to a home win.

Anthony Hersh tacked on 13 points for the Cougars (7-2) and K’cion Welch added 10.

Braydin Ward led the Warriors (2-10) with 20 points and Peyton Foreman fired in 15.

Logan 67, South Charleston 62: Jackson Tackett tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds as Logan beat visiting South Charleston to remain unbeaten.

Scottie Browning and Garrett Williamson each added 14 points for the Wildcats (11-0).

Bryson Smith led the Black Eagles (8-3) with 15 points, while Wayne Harris had 12. Also for SC, Christian Goebel added 11 points and Mondrell Dean donated 10.

Nitro 62, Point Pleasant 40: Trevor Lowe registered 18 points and Kolton Painter produced 14 points and seven rebounds as Nitro rolled to a road win.

Charles Robbins added 11 points for the Wildcats (6-7), who stormed out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter.

Point drops to 5-9.

Parkersburg South 82, Wheeling Park 63: Cyrus Traugh tallied 24 points to power Parkersburg South past homestanding Wheeling Park.

Ashton Mooney added 18 points for South (12-1), who converted 32 of 52 shots from the floor.

Brett Phillips paced Park (6-7) with 19 points and Aiden Davis dropped in 15.

