South Charleston trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter but outscored Charleston Catholic 14-4 to post a 31-28 victory in girls prep basketball Friday afternoon in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University in Institute.
Natalie Smith scored a game-high 16 points for SC, which had just 17 points after three quarters before the late rally. Aurelia Kirby led Catholic with 10 points.
Mingo Central 64, East Ridge 25: Addie Smith poured in 27 points and Madisyn Curry added 11 points in the comfortable home win for the Miners.
Boys
Calvary Baptist 79, Tolsia 33: Calvary Baptist led by 20 after the first quarter and 43 at halftime in the comfortable win in the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State.
Stevie Hicks led a balanced attack with 18 points for undefeated Calvary Baptist (7-0), Micah Daniels and Isaiah Bosley netted 14 points, and Ben Coleman chipped in 10 points.
Riverview 72, Van 63: Riverview used a big third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs by nine, providing the difference in the home win.
Daniel Dobbs poured in 27 points for Riverview. Shaun Booth fired in 23 points for Van.
Late Thursday girls games
Nitro 43, Herbert Hoover 32: Despite not having anyone in double figures, the Wildcats had good balance with four players scoring seven or more points in earning the road win.
Taylor Maddox and Danielle Ward both led the way with eight points for Nitro and Ava Edwards and Emily Lancaster both netted seven. Regan Geary scored 14 points for Hoover and Taylor Ray added 12 points.
Logan 73, Poca 18: The Wildcats led 64-6 after three quarters in the comfortable win on the road. Peyton Ilderton fired in 20 points for undefeated Logan (5-0), Halle Crouse added 11 points and Natalie Blankenship chipped in 10. Katie Farley scored 10 points for Poca.
Elk Valley Christian 47, Cross Lanes Christian 33: Carlee Burdette and Kaitlyn Swor both scored 18 points to lead EVC (5-1) to the road win. Breanna Webb led CLC with 15 points.
Doddridge County 48, Webster County 40: In a tie game after three quarters, the Bulldogs outscored the Highlanders 10-2 in the decisive fourth quarter for the road win. Abby McDonough fired in 24 points for Doddridge County (2-1). Sydney Baird tossed in 21 points to lead Webster County (3-2).
Late Thursday boys games
South Charleston 69, Spring Valley 58: The Black Eagles had four double-figure scorers and outscored the Timberwolves by 14 in the second half for the home win.
Mondrell Dean had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds for SC (1-0). Wayne Harris scored 14 points for the Black Eagles, Bryson Smith added 13 points and Cayden Faucett contributed 11.
For Spring Valley (1-1), Tate Adams led the way with 14 points, Lucas Hazlett chipped in 12 points and Luke Larson earned 11 points.
Calvary Baptist 96, Mount Hope Christian 36: Five players were in double figures and Calvary Baptist scored at least 20 points in every quarter in the home win.
Ben Coleman led the way for undefeated Calvary Baptist (6-0) with 21 points, followed by Isaiah Bosley (17), Stevie Hicks and Micah Daniels (14) and Alex Starcher (11). Josiah McCoy scored 12 points for Mount Hope Christian.