St. Albans had a slow start Thursday night, but a solid finish.
The Red Dragons only scored three points in the first quarter, but came back to post a 54-38 boys basketball victory at Spring Valley.
St. Albans (1-1) had good balance with three double-figure scorers, led by Drew Reed's 19 points, followed by Peyton Brown (12 points) and Jamison McDaniels (10). Ty Smith and Corbin Page had 10 points each for Spring Valley.
Fairmont Senior 47, Charleston Catholic 35: The Irish led by five after the first quarter but were outscored 16-4 in the second quarter in falling at home.
Zion Suddeth was the lone double-figure scorer with 12 points for Catholic (1-2), while top scorer Aiden Satterfield, battling an injured ankle, managed just six points. Jaelin Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for Fairmont (3-0) and Zycheus Dobbs added 14.
South Charleston 68, Capital 55: D.J. Johnson scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in leading the Black Eagles to the home win.
Mondrell Dean added 14 points for SC (2-0) and Cayden Faucett chipped in 11 points. Elijah Poore led Capital (2-2) with 20 points and Anthony Hersh tallied 17 points.
Buffalo 61, Wayne 52: Alec Hanshaw dropped in 18 points and Noah Thompson 14 as the visiting Bison squared their record at 2-2. Buffalo led by as many as 23 points in the second half.
For the Pioneers (0-3), Bryan Sansom tallied 21 points and Jake Merritt 13.
Huntington 52, Hurricane 41: Eli Archer scored 17 points to pace a balanced attack as the homestanding Highlanders improved to 2-0.
For the Redskins (1-3), Elijah Crompton had 13 points and Nas'jaih Jones 12.
Winfield 62, Ripley 50: The Generals received great balance with four double-figure scorers in earning the road win over the Vikings.
Joey Gress led Winfield with 15 points followed by Daven Wall (14 points), Ethan Kincaid (11) and Thomas Morris (10). Luke Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for Ripley and Cade Goode added 10 points.
Tug Valley 102, Van 32: Caleb May's 22 points led 14 different players who scored for the unbeaten host Panthers (3-0). Ian Reed added 20 points, Ethan Colegrove 18 and Easton Davis 10. Joby Sorrell handed out seven assists.
For the Bulldogs (0-3), Kalen Booth had 12 points.
University 60, Parkersburg South 43: Brian Niceler had 19 points and Blake Barkley 17 as the host Hawks opened their season with a victory.
For the Patriots (1-1), Jake Hogsett scored 13 points. South trailed just 42-37 entering the final period.
Sherman 65, Midland Trail 62: Dalton Rollo poured in a game-high 25 points, including 11 of 13 from the free throw line, to lift the Tide to the home win.
Cameron Caldwell added 10 points for Sherman (3-1). Indy Eades fired in 20 points for Midland Trail (2-1) and Aidan Lesher contributed 14 points.
Ravenswood 62, Parkersburg Catholic 43: The Red Devils only led by one point after the first quarter but cruised from there for the road win.
Matthew Carte led the way for Ravenswood (3-1) with 20 points and Ashton Miller added 11 points. Ethan Lang was the lone double figure scorer for Parkersburg Catholic (2-2) with 15 points.
Girls
Capital 45, South Charleston 40: The Cougars outscored the Black Eagles 22-5 in the fourth quarter to storm back and earn the road win.
Kyra Brown scored 12 points to lead Capital and Talayah Boxley added 10 points. Maliha Witten was the lone double-figure scorer for SC with 12 points.
Nitro 71, Herbert Hoover 37: The Huskies jumped out to an 18-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the road win.
Baylee Goins fired in 25 points for Nitro and Brooklyn Bowen had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). Taylor Ray was in double figures for Hoover with 13 points.
Parkersburg 61, Riverside 24: The Big Reds led by 21 after the first quarter and rolled to the comfortable win at home.
Sierra Mason led undefeated Parkersburg (2-0) with 13 points, Riley Hilling added 12 points, and Brilynn Florence tacked on 10 points. Sydasia Williams tallied a team-high 14 points for Riverside (2-2).
Huntington 101, Hurricane 41: Kaiti Swann had 22 points and Dionna Gray 19 as the host Highlanders (3-0) rolled past the century mark.
For the Redskins (1-2), Natalie Dempsey and Maggie Odour each had seven points.
Scott 72, Poca 35: The Skyhawks picked up their first win of the season behind 22 points from Shea Miller.
Gracie Ferrell added 12 points for Scott (1-3) and Jenna Butcher contributed 10 points. Devin Ord scored 14 points for Poca and Alexis Kowalkoski chipped in 11 points.