Prep basketball roundup: St. Albans boys win at Ripley Staff reports Feb 9, 2022 Drew Reed and Jayson Clark each scored 18 points to help St. Albans' boys basketball team overcome an 11-point first-quarter deficit and pick up a 58-49 road win Wednesday night at Ripley.The Red Dragons trailed 16-5 after the first quarter but outscored the Vikings 21-7 in the second en route to the victory. Nunu Claytor chipped in 13 points for SA.Cade Goode posted 22 points to lead Ripley (8-6) and Brady Anderson added 10.Logan 101, Wayne 65: Jackson Tackett and Julius Clancy each registered 17 points to lead Logan past host Wayne.Scottie Browning fired in 14 points, Garrett Williamson and Aiden Slack each tacked on 12 and Cole Blankenship donated 10 for the Wildcats.Ryan Maynard paced the Pioneers with 20 points, while Dillon May had 14, Isaac Meddings added 13 and Ronnie Staley 12. Ravenswood 74, Wahama 53: Matthew Carte scored 23 points and doled out six assists as Ravenswood ran past the visiting White Falcons.Beau Bennett buried six 3-pointers en route to 22 points and Drew Hunt had 14 points for the Red Devils (14-3).Josiah Lloyd led Wahama (10-8) with 20 points, while Ethan Gray added 16 and Sawyer VanMeter 12.Wednesday's girls gameGeorge Washington 69, Riverside 32: Kierstyn Fore, Finley Lohan and Alaira Evans each scored 17 points to lead the Patriots. Laila Campbell scored 11 points for Riverside.