Prep basketball roundup: St. Albans girls handle Riverside 52-30 Staff reports Jan 25, 2022

Annaneisha Johnson tallied 14 points as St. Albans picked up 52-30 girls basketball win over visiting Riverside Monday night.Samyah Riggan tacked on 10 points for the Red Dragons (8-5), who outscored Riverside 22-9 in the third quarter.Sydasia Williams paced the Warriors (1-9) with 18 points.South Charleston 32, Oak Hill 30: Natalie Smith scored 12 points as the Black Eagles edged visiting Oak Hill.Danya Leggett and Desire'e Thomas each chipped in eight points for South Charleston.Caralyn Smith led the Red Devils with 12 points.Calhoun 58, Tolsia 45: Josie Montgomery netted a game-high 23 points as visiting Calhoun County handed Tolsia its second loss of the season.Savannah Cunningham donated 14 points for the Red Devils. Autumn Block led the Rebels (11-2) with 17 points and Kerrigan Salmons scored 13.Webster County 92, Richwood 13: Sydney Baird poured in 28 points and the Highlanders used a strong opening quarter to put away visiting Richwood.Ava Durham dropped in 13 points for Webster (10-3) while Hannah Cutlip added 12 and Josie Mathis and Natalie Snyder each chipped in 11.The Highlanders outscored Richwood 32-6 in the first quarter to put the contest to start the rout.Monday's boys gameShady Spring 66, Greenbrier East 64: Cole Chapman registered 22 points as Shady Spring held off the visiting Spartans.Ammar Maxwell and Jaedan Holstein each had 14 points for the Tigers and Braden Chapman tacked on 10.Adam Seams led the way for East with 13 points while Goose Gabbert added 11 and Aaron Griffith and Kaiden Huffman had 10 apiece.