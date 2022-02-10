Drew Reed scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack as the St. Albans boys basketball team defeated Cabell Midland 59-55 Friday night in St. Albans.
Also for St. Albans (9-5), Jayden Clark and Chance Hartwell tallied 15 points each and Nunu Claytor tacked on 10. Chandler Schmidt poured in a game-high 26 points for Cabell Midland.
George Washington 57, Woodrow Wilson 43: Brendan Hoffman poured in 26 points and the Patriots held the Flying Eagles to just two first-quarter points in the home win.
Taran Fitzpatrick added 10 points and eight rebounds for GW (14-4). Elijah Redfern fired in 24 points for Woodrow Wilson and Sam Peck chipped in 11.
Spring Valley 75, Hurricane 68: Luke Larsen scored a career-high 27 points to lead Spring Valley (2-13) past visiting Hurricane.
Lucas Hazlett scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who trailed 27-25 at halftime but used a 23-16 run in the third quarter to take control and break a 13-game losing streak. Nas'jaih Jones led the Redskins (4-14) with 24 points. Jackson Clark scored 17.
Thursday's girls games
Winfield 67, Herbert Hoover 37: The Generals outscored the Huskies by 23 in the second half to pull away for the road win.
Kennedy Schilling led Winfield with 17 points and Lindsey Moore added 14 points. Sasha Savetava tallied a team-high 17 points for Herbert Hoover.
Charleston Catholic 29, Point Pleasant 14: The Irish held the Big Blacks to just three second-half points in clamping down for the home win.
Annie Cimino paced Charleston Catholic (7-7) with 11 points. Brooke Warner scored a team-high six points for Point Pleasant.
Logan 76, Westside 30: Senior Mika Dalton scored a career-high 18 points in leading the Wildcats to the comfortable home win.
Peyton Ilderton added 16 points for Logan (18-2) and Natalie Blankenship chipped in 11 points. Kinzie Morgan scored eight points for Westside (4-13).
Williamstown 66, Sissonville 51: The Yellowjackets overcame a seven-point deficit after one quarter to earn the road win.
Riley Landis scored 15 points for Williamstown and Lakyn Joy added 12 points. Kynna Britton fired in a game-high 21 points for Sissonville (7-10) and Madison McCutcheon tacked on 10 points.