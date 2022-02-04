Hunter Castleberry poured in 22 points to lead the George Washington boys basketball team to an 81-45 win over Hurricane Thursday night at Hurricane.
Taran Fitzpatrick added 12 points for GW (11-4) and Ben Nicol grabbed eight rebounds. Nas'Jaih Jones fired in a game-high 25 points for Hurricane.
South Charleston 55, Greenbrier East 53: Mondrell Dean had game highs in points (19) and rebounds (eight) in the Black Eagles' road win.
Bryson Smith added 13 points and Wayne Harris contributed 10 for SC (10-4). Adam Seams paced Greenbrier East with 12 points and Aaron Griffith chipped in 11.
Greenbrier West 70, Summers County 59: Elijah Perkins led three double-figure scorers with 16 points in the road win for the Cavaliers.
Brayden McClung added 14 points for Greenbrier West and Chase McClung chipped in 11 points. Cruz Testerman paced Summers County with 13 points.
Girls basketball
Herbert Hoover 62, Nicholas County 48: Leading by five at halftime, the Huskies outscored the Grizzlies by eight in the third quarter to pull away for the road win.
Sasha Savetava led Hoover with 17 points, followed closely behind by Taylor Ray (14 points) Regan Geary (13). Adrienne Truman tossed in a game-high 25 points for Nicholas County.
St. Albans 47, South Charleston 45: The Red Dragons led by 10 in the fourth quarter and held on for the road victory.
Annaneisha Johnson led the way for St. Albans with 11 points. Natalie Smith scored a game-high 17 points for South Charleston and Sidney Harris added 12.
Oak Hill 71, Riverside 62: Samiah Lynch (28 points) and Taysia Gray (19 points) combined for 47 in the home win for the Red Devils (6-8).
Riverside (2-11) had four double-figure scorers including Alanna McKenzie (20 points and 10 rebounds), Charley Kauff (15 points), Mallory Crowder (11) and Sydasia Williams (10).
Roane County 47, Braxton County 29: Faith Mason poured in 25 points, including going 17 for 17 from the foul line in the home win for the Raiders (8-8). Lainey Hunt scored a team-high nine points for Braxton County.
Elk Valley Christian 62, Victory Baptist 35: Carlee Burdette scored 16 points and EVC led 15-1 after the first quarter in the home win.
Maddy Swor added 13 points for Elk Valley Christian (13-3) and Kaitlyn Swor chipped in 11 points. Evie Dillon tallied a team-high eight points for Victory Baptist.