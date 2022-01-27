Prep basketball roundup, Thursday's games: Hoover boys roll past Midland Trail Staff reports Jan 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dane Hatfield came close to a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Herbert Hoover’s 80-46 road win at Midland Trail in boys prep basketball Thursday.Also for Hoover (8-5), Eli Roberson poured in 32 points, Dylan Paxton added 14 points and Trevor Rager grabbed 12 rebounds. John Paul Morrison put in 16 points for Midland Trail.George Washington 66, Parkersburg 39: The Patriots started and closed strong, outscoring the Big Reds 36-12 in the first and fourth quarters to earn the home win.Zane McCarty scored 16 points for GW (9-3), Ben Nicol added 12 points and Taran Fitzpatrick tallied nine points and eight rebounds.Austin Fleming paced Parkersburg with 12 points and Nate Rodriguez tacked on 10.Buffalo 54, Roane County 51: Ian Thompson scored 19 points and Caleb Nutter was right behind with 18 points for the Bison (7-7) in the road win. Layne Epling tallied 19 points for Roane County (5-7).GirlsCapital 49, South Charleston 23: The Cougars outscored the Black Eagles 31-11 in the second half to pull away for the road win.Talayah Boxley led Capital with 14 points and Kyra Brown added 12 points. Natalie Smith tallied 10 points for SC.Elk Valley Christian 64, Victory Baptist Academy 34: Carlee Burdette scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack in the road win for EVC.Kaitlyn Swor and Kaylee Graham both netted 17 points for Elk Valley Christian (12-2). Emma Brush had nine points for Victory Baptist Academy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Point Basketball Sport Assist Win Herbert Hoover Hatfield Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV's school COVID-19 case tracker has re-started, after stopping amid surge. The state epidemiologist says the old version 'severely under-reported' cases.WV sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizationsWVU basketball: Oklahoma hands Mountaineers 4th straight lossThe Food Guy: The Pitch opens in Kanawha City; Restaurant Week in full swingWV House committee advances coal property tax bill previously estimated to cost local governments $12MJohn W. Doyle: Manchin's legacy in moral peril (Opinion)Harrell recruiting quarterback who plays for father of Will GrierMarshall flight school, opening of US Customs building discussed by airport boardThings to do this weekend: Jan. 27-31Low-barrier housing among Goodwin's recommended American Rescue Plan projects