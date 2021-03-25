The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Parkersburg trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday evening but used a huge second half to post a 65-63 come-from-behind boys basketball win at Hurricane.

Bryson Singer poured in 24 points for Parkersburg and Josh Kopec added 16 points as the Big Reds (1-4) picked up their first win. Elijah Crompton and Gabriel Benny Till had 13 points each for Hurricane (2-8).

GirlsParkersburg South 55, Magnolia 36: The Patriots jumped out to a 11-point lead after the first quarter and 12 different players scored in the home win.

Skylar Bosley and Hannah Wingrove scored 14 points each for Parkersburg South (4-3). Maddy Winters tallied a game-high 22 points for Magnolia (2-8).

Tags