Parkersburg trailed by eight points at halftime Thursday evening but used a huge second half to post a 65-63 come-from-behind boys basketball win at Hurricane.
Bryson Singer poured in 24 points for Parkersburg and Josh Kopec added 16 points as the Big Reds (1-4) picked up their first win. Elijah Crompton and Gabriel Benny Till had 13 points each for Hurricane (2-8).
GirlsParkersburg South 55, Magnolia 36: The Patriots jumped out to a 11-point lead after the first quarter and 12 different players scored in the home win.
Skylar Bosley and Hannah Wingrove scored 14 points each for Parkersburg South (4-3). Maddy Winters tallied a game-high 22 points for Magnolia (2-8).