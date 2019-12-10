Rodney Toler led three St. Albans players in double figures with 22 points as the Red Dragons opened their season with a 72-33 boys basketball win over Sissonville Tuesday in St. Albans.
Drew Reed hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points while Braxton Goad added 12 for the Red Dragons.
Brody Danberry was the only player for Sissonville (0-1) to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Six different Indian players made 3s, but Danberry was the only one to score more than once from beyond the arc.
Herbert Hoover 55, Logan 48: Trey Chapman tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds as host Herbert Hoover opened its season with a win.
Josh Swecker fired in 14 points for the Huskies (1-0). Hoover’s starting point guard Grant Bonner went down in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return. Mitchell Hainer led the Wildcats (0-1) with 20 points.
Poca 59, Nitro 37: Isaac McKneely tossed in 25 points and Ethan Payne added 14 points and seven rebounds as the Dots opened with a home win. Noah Rittinger had 12 points and Toby Payne seven rebounds for Poca.
For the Wildcats (0-1), Kolton Painter scored 20 points and Trevor Lowe 14.
Scott 78, Lincoln County 66: Jagger Bell registered 35 points as Scott held off the visiting Panthers in its season opener.
Caleb Dingess donated 12 points for the Skyhawks (1-0). Jayse Tully tallied 31 points for Lincoln County (0-1) and John Blankenship added 19.
Teays Valley Christian 81, New Life Christian 59: Brandon Cook scored 22 points to power Teays Valley Christian to a sixth straight win.
Andrew Breeding added 14 points, with Devin Danford adding 13 and Noah Combow scoring 10 for Teays Valley. Bryce McClung led New Life with 17 points, with Colton Ferrell scoring 16 and Luke Brown 12.
Southern, Ohio 68, Point Pleasant 59: Cole Steele scored 32 points and Arrow Drummer 13 to pace the host Tornadoes to victory. For the Big Blacks (0-1), Hunter Bush had seven 3-pointers and 33 points and Braxton Yates added 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Riverside 58, Oak Hill 38: Jasmine Symns netted 17 points as Riverside rolled to a road win.
The Warriors (2-1) outscored the Red Devils 16-5 in the second quarter to pull away. Samiah Lynch led Oak Hill (1-2) with 14 points and Marcayla King chipped in 12.
Belpre, Ohio 74, Wahama 24: Connor Baker scored 18 points as Belpre, Ohio took down the visiting White Falcons.
Makiah Merritt added 15 points for Belpre (1-2). Harrison Panko-Shields led Wahama (0-1) with eight points and eight rebounds.