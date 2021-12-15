Ravenswood coach Mick Price recorded his 700th career victory as the Red Devils defeated Buffalo 63-54 in boys basketball Tuesday night.
Price ranks second on the active coaches list of wins behind Martinsburg's Dave Rogers.
Matthew Carte poured in 27 points and Beau Bennett added 11 points for Ravenswood (2-0). Buffalo (1-2) had good balance with Caleb Nutter scoring 17 points, followed by Ian Thompson (16) and Bradley Harris (13).
Poca 49, Herbert Hoover 24: Isaac McKneely had 18 points, eight assists and nine rebounds as Poca (2-1, ranked No. 1 in Class AA) routed visiting Herbert Hoover (2-1, No. 5 in AAA).
Toby Payne added 12 points for the Dots. Dane Hatfield led Hoover with eight points.
Winfield 86, Point Pleasant 50: The Generals had good balance with five double figure scorers and hit 17, 3 pointers in the home win.
Ross Musick led Winfield (2-0) with 19 points, followed by Daven Waugh (17 points), Josh Cook (15), Seth Shilot (12), and Tanner Laughery (10). Josh Barton paced Point Pleasant (0-3) with 10 points.
Cabell Midland 72, Riverside 63: Chandler Schmidt exploded for 39 points in guiding the Knights to the road win.
Dominic Schmidt added 12 points for Midland (1-0). Braydin Ward fired in 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Riverside and Peyton Foreman almost had a double-double with nine points and 10 boards.
Logan 98, Scott 64: Senior Jackson Tackett had a huge game with 27 points and 21 rebounds in the comfortable home win for the Wildcats.
Two other players also went over 20 points for Logan (1-0). Jackson Cogar scored 23 points and grabbed 11 boards and Scotty Browning tallied 20 points. Reece Carden led Scott (2-1) with 18 points.
Wayne 70, Sissonville 51: Ryan Maynard scored 20 points and Ike Meddings added 17 points in the road win for the undefeated Pioneers.
Ben Smith led Sissonville (0-3) with 16 points and Jake Wiseman added 11 points. The game was tied at halftime but Wayne (4-0) outscored the Indians 42 in the second half.
Parkersburg South 65, Logan (Ohio) 52: Devin Herschberger scored a career high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading the Patriots to the home win.
Cyrus Traugh netted 18 points and Ashton Mooney chipped in 12 points for Parkersburg South (1-1). Tegan Myers tallied 18 points for Logan.
Tug Valley 76, St. Joseph 73: Parker Davis poured in 32 points and Ethan Colegrove fired in 20 points in the overtime home win.
Jessie Muncy poured in 30 points for St. Joseph and Zavian Johnson added 19 points.
Greenbrier West 73, Richwood 55: Chase McClung tallied 19 points and Braydon McClung was right behind with 18 points in the road win for the Cavaliers.
Braden Spencer scored a game-high 30 points for Richwood and Cooper Donahue added 20 points.
Tuesday girls basketball
Ripley 48, Point Pleasant 35: Sophie Nichols led a balanced attack with 15 points in the road win for the Vikings.
McKennan hall added 12 points for Ripley and Kyanah Baldwin chipped in 11 points. Tayah Fetty paced Point Pleasant with 12 points.
Webster County 39, Clay County 18: The Highlanders held the Panthers to six points or fewer in every quarter in earning the road win.
Sydney Baird led Webster County with 15 points and Natalie Snyder added 13 points. Lexi Gilliland and Ivy Taylor scored six points each for Clay (0-4).
Roane County 63, Braxton County 30: Faith Mason fired in 24 points and the Raiders held the Eagles to single digit scoring over the final three quarters in the road win.
Maddie Hall added 13 points for Roane (2-2). Lainey Hunt and Bre Smarr scored seven points each for Braxton County (1-3).