Sasha Savetava had a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as the Herbert Hoover girls basketball team defeated Shady Spring 73-33 Tuesday night in Falling Rock.
Regan Geary had a double-double (22 points, 10 boards) for Hoover and Taylor Ray scored 12 points to go along with eight assists. Kendra Pizzino paced Shady Spring with 17 points.
Logan 54, Wayne 46: Peyton Ilderton fired in 27 points in the road win for the Wildcats, handing the Pioneers their first in-state loss.
Halle Crouse added 12 points for Logan (17-2). Jasmine Tabor scored 16 points for Wayne (15-3) and Mikayla Stacy tacked on 12 points.
Calhoun County 58, Roane County 51: Josie Montgomery poured in 27 points and the Red Devils erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter for the road win.
Savannah Cunningham added 17 points for Calhoun County. Maddy Hall tallied 23 points for Roane County and Faith Mason tacked on 15.
Elk Valley Christian 56, Van 36: Kaitlyn Swor scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack in the home win for EVC.
Kaylee Graham added 17 points for Elk Valley Christian (14-5) and Carlee Burdette tacked on 14 points. Jazmyn Gibson poured in a game-high 24 points for Van.
Tuesday's boys games
Sissonville 79, Clay County 50: Senior Jalen Breckenridge poured in 23 points and the Indians outscored the Panthers by 22 in the second half for the road win.
Tanner Griffith added 16 points for Sissonville (4-11). Curtis Litton fired in a game-high 35 points for Clay County (5-9).
Ripley 53, Nitro 50: Luke Johnson had a double-double (18 points, 15 rebounds) and the Vikings held on for the road win.
Brady Anderson also had a double-double (12 points, 10 boards) for Ripley. Trevor Lowe poured in a game-high 21 points for Nitro and Kolton Painter added 13 points.
Webster County 83, Richwood 52: The Highlanders outscored the Lumberjacks 52-21 in the second and third quarters in earning the home win.
Rye Gadd led four double-figure scorers with 22 points for Webster County (11-3), followed by Rayden Triplett (17 points), Riley Clevenger (13) and Connor Bell (12). Cooper Donahue tallied 20 points for Richwood.
Calvary Baptist 72, Point Pleasant 48: Isaiah Bosley (22 points) and Stevie Hicks (18 points) combined for 40 in the road win for Calvary Baptist (18-1). Peyton Murphy led Point Pleasant (5-12) with 11 points.