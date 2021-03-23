Joseph Udoh led five double-figure Wildcat scorers with 15 points and Bryce Myers added 14 as Nitro, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, defeated Winfield 67-55 in boys basketball Tuesday night.
Also for Nitro (6-1), Trevor Lowe and Kolton Painter had 12 points each, and Trey Hall chipped in 10 points. Ethan Kincaid scored a game-high 19 points for Winfield (5-3) and Daven Wall tallied 14 points.
Capital 67, Spring Valley 65: Anthony Hersh poured in 23 points for the Cougars as they held on for the road win.
K'cion Welch added 11 points for Capital (6-2) and Taeshaun Hines chipped in 10 points. Corbin Page tallied a game-high 26 points for Spring Valley and Ben Turner had 14 points.
South Charleston 64, Hurricane 50: The Black Eagles used a big first half, leading by 16 to earn the home win.
Bryson Smith scored 14 points for SC (6-2), Wayne Harris added 13 points, and Mondrell Dean chipped in 10 points. Nas'Jaih Jones tallied a game-high 20 points for Hurricane (2-7).
Charleston Catholic 54, Calvary Baptist 45: The Irish led by seven at halftime and it was enough to earn the home win.
Aiden Satterfield fired in 22 points to lead Catholic (5-2). Micah Daniels was the lone double-figure scorer with 17 points for Calvary Baptist.
Huntington 58, Cabell Midland 50: The Highlanders only led by one at halftime but slowly pulled away for the home win over their rival to remain undefeated.
Brennan Hoffman tallied 17 points for Huntington (7-0) and Amare Smith was also in double figures with 11 points. Chandler Schmidt poured in a game-high 27 points for Midland (4-2).
George Washington 51, Parkersburg 45: Alex Yoakum (19 points) and Mason Pinkett (16 points) combined for 35 of the 51 in the Patriots' road win.
Bryson Singer paced Parkersburg (0-4) with 15 points and Carson Dennis added 10 points. GW remains unbeaten at 7-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA.
St. Marys 64, Ravenswood 49: Grant Barnhart fired in a game-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils to the home win.
Ben Long added 17 points for St. Marys (5-2). Matthew Carte scored 13 points for Ravenswood (5-4) and Colton Goodwin added 12 points.
Logan 59, Lincoln County 55: Garrett Williamson had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Wildcats to the home win and hand the Panthers their first loss.
Jarron Glick scored a team-high 18 points for Logan (5-3) and Mitchell Hainer added 12 points. Jayse Tully also scored 18 points for Lincoln County (6-1) and Will Carpenter chipped in 14 points.
Girls
George Washington 56, Parkersburg 36: Kalissa Lacy had 27 points and seven rebounds as the visiting Patriots posted a win. Also for GW (6-2), ranked No. 5 in Class AAAA, Kierstyn Fore scored 11 points and Mary Lyle Smith had nine rebounds.
For the Big Reds (4-5), Hayley McCale and Sierra Mason each scored seven points.
Ripley 41, Point Pleasant 29: The Vikings' defense held the Black Knights in single digits in every quarter in earning the home win.
McKennan Hall had a double-double for Ripley (6-3) with 19 points and 13 rebounds. McKenna Young was the lone double-figure scorer with 13 points for Point Pleasant.
Summers County 64, Mercer Christian 40: Taylor Isaac had 21 points and Gavin Pivont 14 as the visiting Bobcats improved to 5-2.
For the Cavaliers (7-3), Karis Trump scored 17 points and Kayley Trump 12.
Wayne 64, Herbert Hoover 42: Alanna Eves tossed in 21 points and Jasmine Tabor 14 to keep the visiting Pioneers (9-0) unbeaten.
For the Huskies (3-5), Taylor Ray had 12 points and Regan Geary 10.