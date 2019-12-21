Cole Villers popped in 24 points, including five of Paul Blazer’s 13 3-point field goals, leading the Tomcats to a 71-58 boys basketball comeback victory over George Washington Saturday during the Par Mar Legends Tipoff Classic at George Washington.
Ethan Sellars added 13 points and Colin Porter 11 for the unbeaten Tomcats (9-0) from Ashland, Kentucky, who trailed 23-20 at halftime but put up 51 points in the second half.
For the Patriots (3-1), William Gabbert scored 12 points, Mason Pinkett 11, Evan Hughes 11 and Alex Yoakum 10.
Capital 72, Riverside 48: Daimarquis Brooks tossed in 15 points and Ekia Wicker 14 as the Cougars earned their first win at the Par Mar Legends Tipoff Classic at GW. Elijah Poore added 11 points for Capital (1-3).
For the Warriors (0-3), Javante Elzy scored 19 points.
Man 63, Nitro 62: The Wildcats dropped a hard-fought game against Man at the Country Roads Invitational in Chapmanville. Kolton Painter led all scorers with 21 points for Nitro (1-4), with Trevor Lowe scoring 16 and Trey Hall adding 13.
Austin Ball scored 19 for the Hillbillies (2-1), while Jackson Tackett had 14 and Peyton Adams had 10 points, with half of Tackett's and Adams' points coming from free throws.
Logan 61, Pikeville (Ky.) 51: The Wildcats held the Panthers to just four points in the first quarter on their way to a win to close out the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Mitchell Hainer led four Logan (3-2) players in double figures with 13 points, while David Early scored 12 and Noah Cook and Carson Kirk each had 11. Laithan Hall led all scorers with 15 for Pikeville, with Seth Pugh adding 10.
Friday’s boys gameAshland (Ky.) 75, Capital 67: Colin Porter tallied 24 points and the visiting Tomcats remained unbeaten by sinking 11 3-pointers in a Par Mar Legends game at GW. Justin Bradley added 17 points and Ethan Hudson 13 for Paul Blazer.
For the Cougars (0-3), Daimarquis Brooks (19 points) and Karrington Hill (18) led the way and Elijah Poore scored 10.
GirlsNitro 85, Pendleton County 33: Nitro knocked down 11 3-pointers in a win over visiting Pendleton County. Baylee Goins had a triple-double of 28 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, with Haley Carroll adding 14 points and Lena Elkins scoring 10 for the home Wildcats (5-2). Kate Scott led the visiting Wildcats with 15 points.
Sissonville 45, Point Pleasant 12: The Big Blacks were held scoreless in the third quarter as Sissonville notched its first win of the season at home Saturday.
Sydney Farmer had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Sissonville (1-4), while Autumn Bailey had eight points and Alexis Bailey added six. Point Pleasant (1-4) was led by four points from Baylee Rickard.
Friday’s girls gameBraxton County 49, Bridgeport 40: Jocelyn Abraham scored 23 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Braxton County past Bridgeport during the IOGA Classic title game at Glenville State. Paige Humble led Bridgeport with 16 points.