University outscored George Washington 12-4 in overtime to pull out a 68-60 boys basketball win over the Patriots Saturday night in Morgantown.Aaron Forbes tallied 20 points for University (6-6) and Garrison Kisner chipped in 17 points. Ben Nichol scored 20 points for GW (7-3) and Zane McCarty added 17.Logan 69, Herbert Hoover 59: Garrett Williamson tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the road win for the undefeated Wildcats.Scotty Browning added 19 points for Logan (9-0) and Jackson Tackett recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.For Hoover (7-4), Eli Robertson poured in a game-high 23 points and Dane Hatfield added 20 points.Ripley 72, Point Pleasant 29: Brady Anderson scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack in the home win for the Vikings.Luke Johnson added 15 points and nine rebounds for Ripley and Cade Goode chipped in 11 points. Eric Chapman scored a team-high eight points for Point Pleasant. Parkersburg South 83, Parkersburg 56: Ashton Mooney (21 points) and Cyrus Traugh (18 points) combined for 39 in the home win for the Patriots over their rival. Jackson Smith added 15 points for Parkersburg South (10-1) and Caleb Shaffer scored eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Austin Fleming tallied a game-high 24 points for Parkersburg (6-7).Late Saturday girls gamesGeorge Washington 52, Woodrow Wilson 42: Finley Lohan tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Patriots to the home win. Olivia Zolkowski scored 17 points for Woodrow Wilson.Parkersburg Catholic 71, Charleston Catholic 20: Leslie Huffman poured in 29 points and the undefeated Crusaders defense stymied the Irish in the road win.The Crusaders (12-0) led 36-16 at halftime and outscored the Irish 24-0 in the third quarter. Katherine Skinner tallied a team-high five points for Charleston Catholic (6-4).Jefferson 61, Greenbrier East 54: The Cougars only led by one point after three quarters but pulled away for the road victory.Heaven Murray poured in 22 points and Justus Lee added 15 points for Jefferson (6-1). Daisha Summers totaled a game-high 26 points for Greenbrier East (8-3).