Daven Wall drilled five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as Winfield picked up a 46-42 boys basketball road win over Ripley Friday night.
Seth Shilot chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds for the Generals (11-6), who have won three of their last four contests.
Luke Johnson registered 14 points and eight boards to lead the Vikings (8-7).
Sissonville 55, Midland Trail 40: Sissonville used a strong first half and 13 points from Ben Smith to put away the homestanding Patriots.
Tanner Griffith, Jacob Wiseman and Brandon Conner each added nine points for the Indians (5-11), who outscored Trail 36-19 in the first half.
Matthew Light led the Patriots (5-9) with 12 points and Eli Campbell donated 10.
Buffalo 66, Point Pleasant 56: Caleb Nutter netted 26 points to help host Buffalo hold off Point Pleasant and end a three-game losing skid.
Ian Thompson tacked on 19 points for the Bison (9-10).
Eric Chapman paced Point (6-12) with 19 points while Peyton Murphy added 11 and Conner Lambert 10.
Ravenswood 87, Parkersburg Catholic 38: Matthew Carte scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds as Ravenswood (15-3) rolled to a road win.
Also for the Red Devils, Drew Hunt had 16 points, Ashton Miller tacked on 12 and Blake Ball and Shawn Banks each donated 10. Ball added 12 rebounds.
Blake Lewis led the Crusaders (0-19) with 19 points and Hayden Hunter had 11.
Greater Beckley Christian 78, Webster County 48: Kendrick Wilson poured in 20 points and Kaden Smallwood scored 18 as Greater Beckley blew past host Webster County, ending the Highlanders nine-game win streak.
Sherlock Padmore added 11 points and John Rose recorded 10 for the Crusaders (12-4).
Rye Gadd dropped in a game-high 26 points and Logan Leichliter added 10 to lead Webster (12-4).
Friday's girls games
Spring Valley 57, Hurricane 43: Dria Parker scored 19 points and Haleigh Crum added 12 as Spring Valley evened its record at 7-7. Natalie Dempsey led Hurricane (7-11) with 13 points.
Herbert Hoover 74, Liberty Raleigh 13: Taylor Ray pumped in 23 points as the Huskies cruised to a road win.
Regan Geary made four 3-pointers for 12 points for Hoover (11-6), which outscored the Raiders 30-6 in the second quarter to pull away.