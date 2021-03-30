Nicole Reynolds pumped in 15 points and Lakyn Joy and Kayla Wiseman each added 12 as Williamstown’s girls basketball team recorded a 60-45 home win over Webster County Wednesday.
Sydney Baird led the Highlanders with 24 points and Hannah Cutlip tacked on 12.
Tuesday’s boys games
Hurricane 47, Spring Valley 40: Dillon Tingler scored a personal-best 18 points Tuesday evening as Hurricane came back to post a victory at Spring Valley.
The Redskins (3-8) trailed by five points after the first quarter but outscored the Timberwolves every other quarter to pick up the road win.
Jace Caldwell was the lone double-figure scorer with 11 points for Spring Valley (2-7).
Ravenswood 49, Wirt County 34: Matthew Carte scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lift the Red Devils to the road win.
Drew Hunt added 12 points for Ravenswood (8-4). Nathan Murray scored a team-high 12 points for Wirt (2-9).
Parkersburg 69, Cabell Midland 59: Bryson Singer dominated inside with 23 points and 23 rebounds as the host Big Reds (2-5) earned the upset against the No. 4 team in Class AAAA. Carson Dennis added 18 points for Parkersburg.
The Knights (5-3), who received 23 points from Chandler Schmidt, again played without top inside threat K.K. Siebert.
Parkersburg South 61, Linsly 59: Ashton Mooney had 20 points and Jake Hogsett 18 as the visiting Patriots (5-4) survived an overtime thriller in Wheeling.
For the Cadets (6-2), Caleb Murray scored 15 points and sent the game into OT with a 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation.
Scott 54, Chapmanville 53: Reece Carden hit a 3-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer to hand the win to the visiting Skyhawks (3-7). Cavin White led Scott with 21 points, followed by Landon Stone (13) and Carden (11).
For the Tigers (4-5), ranked No. 8 in Class AA, Brody Dalton had 17 points, Isaiah Smith 12 and Zion Blevins 10.
Poca at Charleston Catholic postponed: The Class AA matchup between Poca and Charleston Catholic was rained out Tuesday due to a hole in the roof of the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility. A makeup date has not been announced.
The Irish (6-2) and the Dots (6-3) were both ranked No. 2 in the latest AA poll Monday.
Tuesday’s girls games
Nitro 72, Point Pleasant 72, Point Pleasant 27: Baylee Goins netted 21 points and at least three different Wildcat players netted 18 points in earning the road win.
Also for Nitro (9-1), ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, Brooklyn Bowen and Taylor Maddox both scored 18 points. Brooke Warner tallied a team-high 12 points for Point.
Wayne 52, Ripley 36: Alanna Eves (22 points) and Haley Wallace (20 points) combined for 42 of the 52 poinra in the road win for the unbeaten Pioneers (11-0), ranked No. 2 in AAA.
Sophie Nichols led Ripley (6-6) with 13 points and Corbin Casto added nine points.
Cabell Midland 64, Parkersburg 42: Rylee Allie had 17 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for the victorious Knights (6-2). Jazmyn Wheeler added 12 points and eight rebounds.
For the Big Reds (4-7), Brilynn Florence led the way with 12 points.
Charleston Catholic 54, Lincoln County 50: Sydney Bolles fired in 23 points and the Irish outscored the Panthers by nine in the fourth quarter for the home win.
Hannah Rahin added 13 points for Catholic (6-3) and Claire Mullen had nine points and nine rebounds. Natalie Fout led Lincoln County (7-4) with 14 points and Kiaura Henderson grabbed 15 rebounds.
Sissonville 57, Shady Spring 54: Haley Jarrett scored 13 points as Sissonville held on for a road win.
Sydney Farmer added 10 points for the Indians (3-5). Kierra Richmond registered a game-high 29 points to pace the Tigers (0-8), and Brooklyn Gibson chipped in 11 points.